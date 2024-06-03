Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan and top AEW stars following Double or Nothing: “It was embarrassing!''

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently had some harsh words to say about a particular match that took place at AEW Double or Nothing. Tony Khan and top AEW stars also became a target of Cornette's criticism.

At the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Team AEW (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson) and Team Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) went to war against each other in the Anarchy in The Arena Match. The heel group emerged victorious after a brutal encounter.

In Episode 534 of The Jim Cornette Experience, the 62-year-old veteran stated that the Anarchy in The Arena Match was an embarrassment to everyone involved with professional wrestling. Jim Cornette also stated that the events of the match testified that Tony Khan's promotion would continue to remain a place where people would come to collect a paycheck ''for being hurt and operated on!''

Trending

''This right here, everybody involved in it, and Tony Khan, who was involved in it, are the reasons why AEW will never get better. It will never turn a profit. It will never get a mainstream audience. It will continue to lose viewers instead of gaining viewers, and it will continue to be a place where people go to spend most of their time collecting a paycheck for being hurt and operated on. It was embarrassing to anybody who's ever been a professional in this industry and gave a sh*t about it," Jim Cornette said. [From 14:05 to 14:58]

Jim Cornette lambasts Adam Copeland

The recent Double or Nothing PPV also saw former WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland suffer an injury. The former Edge retained his TNT Title in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black. However, it came at a cost. During the match, Copeland jumped from the top of the cage to put his opponent through a table. However, he landed on his feet and ended up fracturing his tibia.

Later, the legendary wrestler took to his social media accounts to reveal that he had suffered a fractured tibia and would be out of action for a considerable period.

During the same episode of the podcast, Jim Cornette heavily criticized Adam Copeland for doing "stupid" moves in "garbage matches" that add no value to his wrestling career.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Copeland has been stripped of his TNT Title due to his latest injury. A new AEW TNT Champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door 2024. While Konosuke Takeshita has been confirmed as one of the participants in the Ladder Match, the other contenders will be decided through a series of tournament matches on weekly shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback