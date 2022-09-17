"F*cking full-fledged whiny b*tch mode" - WWE veteran on whether top AEW stars should work with CM Punk after recent controversy

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette discarded the chances of The Young Bucks working with CM Punk in the future.

All Elite Wrestling has been bereft of smooth backstage operations in recent times. Oddly enough, CM Punk has been the epicenter of two recent backstage turmoils. After his real-life heat with Hangman Page, the Second City Saint inscribed an ugly turn with the AEW EVPs.

During the media scrum following All Out, Punk's harsh words against The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and other stars led to an alleged backstage altercation. The Elite were suspended after the fiasco, with CM Punk and Ace Steel's future undetermined.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette YouTube channel, Cornette opined that the likelihood of them ever working together is quite slim:

"Well, if it was the wrestling business of the old days, that would work. I don't put it past the Cucamonga kids [referring to Young Bucks] to 'okay it ain't ballet and s**t happens'. The first potato they catch, they'll go into f**king full-fledged whiny b**tch mode and try to sue or fight or do something or other," said Cornette. [From 0:24 to 0:55]

The former WWE manager further spoke about the cumbersome issues that Tony Khan might face if things turn sour again.

"Tony Khan, what's the statement that he makes then? 'Everbody said they had made up, so despite the fact that we had a big incident that caused investigations and potential lawsuits and everything before they said they all made up and wanted to work together....that's what we thought they were doing until so and so kicked so and so and they had another fight, now they're suing again," he added. [From 0:57 to 1:32]

Kaydrian Esau @KaydrianWebb



This is just too much drama



#ALLOUT #AEWDynamite Cm punk and Young Buck had an altercation last night after Punk remarks of Colt Cabana and EVP'sThis is just too much drama Cm punk and Young Buck had an altercation last night after Punk remarks of Colt Cabana and EVP'sThis is just too much drama#ALLOUT #AEWDynamite https://t.co/494msh4W2u

Jim Cornette believes the backstage brawl with CM Punk has exposed The Elite

CM Punk lashed out at Omega and the Bucks, accusing them of spreading misinformation about his role in getting Colt Cabana fired. After the media scrum, the men engaged in a nasty confrontation, which resulted in chair-throwing, punching, and even biting.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran podcaster opined that The Elite were jealous of Punk:

"They've been exposed and they're jealous. 'We started this. It's ours where we can play with all of our friends and do our cosplay trampoline wrestling...' So, that's why they created their little six-man thing so that they could all play together and every time it's come for the past three weeks, 200,000 people have said, 'f**k it. We don't want to see this' and the pressure because they're being seen through," said Cornette.

(You can read more here)

Rumors of The Young Bucks possibly heading to WWE have been doing the rounds lately. However, there hasn't been any concrete evidence of the tandem being in talks with WWE management.

What's your take on CM Punk's rift with The Elite? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit Official Jim Cornette and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Young Bucks eventually sign with WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far