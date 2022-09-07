"They've been exposed" - WWE legend reacts to alleged CM Punk-Elite Backstage Brawl 

It has been reported that CM Punk and members of The Elite were involved in a backstage altercation after AEW All Out. In reacting to the fight, legendary WWE manager Jim Cornette said that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are jealous and have exposed themselves.

By now, fans worldwide are aware that CM Punk went on a no-holds-barred 'tirade' during the post-All Out media scrum, where he seemingly leveled accusations at the AEW EVPs for spreading misinformation about him having to do with Colt Cabana's AEW status.

After the scrum, it's been alleged that The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) got into a scuffle with CM Punk and Ace Steel, which resulted in chair-throwing, punching, and biting.

On his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran gave his thoughts on the matter by seemingly saying that The Elite are jealous of Punk and believe they are to blame.

"They've been exposed and they're jealous. 'We started this. It's ours where we can play with all of our friends and do our cosplay trampoline wrestling...' So, that's why they created their little six-man thing so that they could all play together and every time it's come for the past three weeks, 200,000 people have said, 'f**k it. We don't want to see this' and the pressure because they're being seen through. And their friends are as unprofessional and mostly untalented and in some cases, blithering d***its," said Cornette. (25:24 - 26:10)

Moreover, Cornette highlighted The Elite's position within AEW and that their actions of allegedly storming into the locker room to confront Punk were ill-advised. He said:

"They accepted the job of being Executive Vice President. So, therefore, you can't storm into the f***ing boy's locker room and f***ing tell him for telling the truth in public. They've disqualified themselves from able to do, when you're one of the boys," he added. (26:12 - 26:30)

Jim Cornette did raise interesting points during his podcast about what is expected of people in positions of power as the members of The Elite are.

However, it should be noted that his opinion of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks has never been flattering, and this issue with CM Punk won't change his view of them anytime soon.

Several AEW personnel were allegedly suspended following CM Punk's backstage incident

While it's unclear what the ramifications of this backstage incident will be, there are reports stating that "multiple AEW personnel present in the room during the backstage incident have been suspended."

The Great Brian Last @GreatBrianLast The Wrestling News has learned that several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk / Elite altercation have been suspended. @SuperPodcasts The Wrestling News has learned that several AEW personnel who were in the room for the CM Punk / Elite altercation have been suspended. @SuperPodcasts

It should be noted that there will be multiple reports coming in from various sources that might not be factual. What most fans and interested parties will be interested in hearing from is Tony Khan himself.

Multiple questions will arise, but in the end, it's unclear how this will all be handled. Stay tuned!

