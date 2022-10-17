"Sh*tstain [Vince Russo] is All Elite - Wrestling veteran mocks AEW booking of Chris Jericho's rubber match against 5-time WWE World Champion

Jim Cornette ridiculed AEW's booking of Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson's match on Dynamite and even likened it to the writing style of WWE veteran Vince Russo.

Last Wednesday in Toronto, Canada, Jericho and Danielson squared off for the third time in a singles match, this time for the former's ROH World Championship. The duo each have a victory in their pockets, with The Ocho prevailing at All Out while The American Dragon emerging on the September 14th episode of Dynamite in the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

After a slugfest between the two contestants, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia became the X-factor when he surprisingly hit Danielson with the world title, allowing Jericho to pin the latter.

Giving his thoughts on The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran compared AEW's overall booking of the match to Russo's version of a swerve, which he usually executed during his time with WWE known as "Crash TV."

Cornette also questioned the way Garcia turned on Danielson, especially taking the ROH World Title belt if Jericho were to strike The American Dragon with it.

"Ladies and gentleman, sh*tstain [Russo] is All Elite. A standard, nonsensical, illogical, WWE slash sh*tstain style swerve. If Garcia was gonna turn on f**king Danielson, then why did he run down and pull the belt away from Jericho who was about to hit Danielson over the head?" [4:31 - 4:59]

Cornette then added that despite Garcia turning heel on Danielson, he still received a huge babyface pop from the Canadian crowd.

Jim Cornette couldn't help but remember the last time AEW star Bryan Danielson was a heel

Furthering the discussion on the same podcast, WWE veteran Jim Cornette had an interesting question concerning Bryan Danielson's character in AEW.

Before forming the Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Danielson had a brief heel run from late 2021 to early 2022. He showed his mean streak and his arrogance, especially during promos to his counterparts.

"Remember when he was doing those great interviews, those live interviews in the ring where he was such a subtle smarmy little heel and just brilliant? When's the last time we heard him talk?," Cornette stated. [from 6:24 - 6:32]

After another high-profile loss, it will be interesting to see what's next for The American Dragon in AEW.

