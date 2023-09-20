Jim Cornette predicts 40-year-old star could come out of retirement to confront Jade Cargill in WWE

WWE has allegedly signed former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and many are already speculating about her future opponents. Could Cargill's debut bring Brandi Rhodes back into the fray? Jim Cornette thinks there's a possibility.

While her departure from AEW has not been officially announced, Cargill has been removed from the company's online roster page. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the powerhouse was expected to report to the WWE Performance Center this week.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Brian Last suggested that Brandi Rhodes could join WWE to face Jade Cargill. Cornette agreed and recalled the star's infamous promo against the former TBS Champion in AEW.

"There you go, because that way, Brandi could come out and once again [say] ‘It’s open mic night, b***h.’ Brandi’s not like, ‘What do you want to talk about?’ She’s like, ‘It’s open mic night, b***h.’"

It's still unclear whether or not Jade Cargill will jump ship to WWE amid rumors of her AEW exit. The latest report on the matter suggested that Cargill parted ways with the Tony Khan-led promotion last Friday.

Brandi is currently retired from active competition and hasn't wrestled since departing AEW in 2022. The 40-year-old is seemingly focused on pursuing ventures outside the pro wrestling business.

Brandi Rhodes reacted to the rumors of Jade Cargill's potential WWE debut

Brandi was heavily involved with Cargill on TV when the latter made her AEW debut. During this time, the two even went head-to-head in a mixed-tag team match alongside their partners, Cody Rhodes and Shaquille O'Neal.

Brandi Rhodes had an interesting response in light of a fan calling for Triple H to recreate her angle with Cargill in WWE. While she called it one of her favorite moments, the star asserted that she was retired.

"One of my favorite moments. I ain't about this life anymore, but if she rolls up at my studio, I might Crossrhodes her [peach emoji]. She can still stay for a warm vinyasa or Pilates reformer class, though. Everyone deserves a little namaste," wrote Brandi Rhodes on Twitter.

Some fans still hope Brandi Rhodes could return to pro wrestling and join her husband, Cody Rhodes, in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if she is featured in a future storyline.

