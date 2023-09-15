Brandi Rhodes reacts to Jade Cargill potentially joining WWE 

The WWE Universe is buzzing following a report that current AEW star Jade Cargill may be on her way to WWE. This has sparked a number of reactions from wrestlers and fans alike, with her former rival Brandi Rhodes taking to social media to give her thoughts on the potential move.

Cargill signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2020 and was quickly inserted into a rivalry with Cody Rhodes. The original plan for the feud was for her to team up with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal to face off against Cody Rhodes and his real-life wife Brandi Rhodes. Plans would abruptly change, however, after Brandi announced her pregnancy.

Recently, the former Chief Branding Officer of AEW reposted a clip on Twitter that showcased the infamous "Open Mic Night" promo between her and Cargill. In the tweet, Brandi noted that while she "ain't about this life anymore," she would gladly give Cargill a Cross Rhodes for her troubles.

"One of my favorite moments. I ain't about this life anymore, but if she rolls up at my studio I might Crossrhodes her (peach emoji)..she can still stay for a warm vinyasa or Pilates reformer class though. Everyone deserves a little namaste," wrote Brandi Rhodes on Twitter (X).

Jade Cargill's biggest accomplishment in AEW is, without question, her TBS Championship reign. Cargill reigned as champion for 508 days, which is the record for any AEW title in the company's history.

Cargill recently returned to AEW TV on September 9th, attacking current TBS Champion Kris Statlander.

Reports say Jade Cargill is set to become a free agent as soon as next week

According to a report from Fightful, the 31-year-old star's contract with All Elite Wrestling is nearly up, with neither side coming to any sort of agreement. This means that Cargill could potentially become an unrestricted free agent as early as next week.

In addition, BWE recently noted that the former champion will be on the main roster, bypassing a stint in NXT.

"Jade Cargill would start on the main roster once signed to WWE."

An interesting note: Jade Cargill actually participated in a WWE tryout in 2019 prior to her signing with AEW. Although many knew Cargill was talented and had a ton of potential, she never inked a deal with Vince McMahon's company.

Are you excited about the idea of Jade Cargill joining WWE? Who would you have Cargill face off against in her first WWE match?