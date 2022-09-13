"There's more to the story" - Jim Cornette says AEW personnel are hiding key information regarding the backstage scuffle 

Jim Cornette recently stated that AEW executives, The Elite, might be hiding many details about the company's backstage issues that have made headlines.

All Elite Wrestling has been the central focus of the wrestling world over the last few days owing to the reported backstage scuffle between The Elite and CM Punk following All Out 2022. The incident's aftermath has seen both parties being suspended from the promotion and stripped of their titles.

Though an internal investigation is currently in progress, there's still a lot of uncertainty around the situation. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran accused AEW EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, of withholding key information.

"Well, the side that burst into the locker room had at least one talent relations executive, three executive vice presidents, and the number two in command and the head of the legal department, and there's still an investigation going on."

Cornette explained that since those in power in AEW were involved in backstage turmoil, fans shouldn't expect a fair picture of the situation to be revealed:

"Well, it seems like with all the dignitaries in the company, you'd get the straight story, wouldn't you from them, except if all those dignitaries were from the side that caused the whole problem. That's why there's an investigation going on because there's more to the story than what that group is giving out," he added. (0:07 - 0:49)

Check out the full video below:

Jim Cornette doesn't want The Elite as EVPs of AEW

The former WWE manager is against the concept of wrestlers holding power in the company they perform.

Cornette recently suggested that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks must be stripped of their position as EVPs, and instead, Tony Khan should promote Jim Ross to bring things back on track in AEW.

"Bring Jim Ross in, put him in charge of talent relations, see who else is mad at who and how it can be fixed. Immediately, regardless whether they ever come back or they f**k off and go away forever, do not let the Executive Vice Presidents be Executive Vice Presidents anymore. No wrestlers with any type of office affiliation," said Cornette. [0:18-0:41]

It's safe to say that All Elite Wrestling is currently going through its most challenging phase, and it'll be interesting to see how they recover from the damage caused.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on the situation in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Experience and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy