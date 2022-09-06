Major update on CM Punk's All Out backstage brawl to potentially result in legal ramifications

The wrestling world is still reeling from all of the fallout from AEW All Out and the chaotic backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite, which could potentially have legal ramifications.

During the post-show media scrum, CM Punk ran down various members of the AEW roster, including Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Elite, causing uproar in the locker room.

Upon hearing the AEW World Champion saying they "couldn't manage a target" and that they kept "stepping on their own d**ks," The Elite confronted Punk, and reportedly a brawl broke down between Bucks and CM Punk with Ace Steel by his side.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the situation and stated that no one has been able to talk about what happened due to the potential legal ramifications surrounding the brawl.

"Nobody’s allowed to talk or wants to talk because of-well they’re not allowed to talk because there’s pending legal issues based on what happened. It is not a work at all, I mean that is-you don’t have legal issues, you don’t have a police officer run in there, you don’t have-it’s not a work that’s for sure.” [From 2:51 to 3:14]

What could the in-house ramifications for CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite?

While the real-life implications are still up in the air, what could happen to the parties involved within the realm of AEW? Given the high-profile positions of everyone involved, it is certainly a tricky time for president Tony Khan.

Trevor Dame @TrevorDame Interesting thing about a backstage fight: Tony just set a suspension precedent with Kingston. What I'm saying is that CM Punk and Ace Steel are going to main event Full Gear Zero Hour and the Bucks are going to open it. Interesting thing about a backstage fight: Tony just set a suspension precedent with Kingston. What I'm saying is that CM Punk and Ace Steel are going to main event Full Gear Zero Hour and the Bucks are going to open it.

Many have pointed out that popular star Eddie Kingston was recently suspended for coming to blows with Sammy Guevara backstage, so suspensions and fines could be on the cards for CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

What do you think will happen this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

