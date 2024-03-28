Jim Cornette wanted AEW star to be 'fired' immediately for his actions: "Who the f*** do you think you are?"

Jim Cornette recently explained how AEW President Tony Khan should have handled a backstage incident that occurred last year.

All In 2023 made headlines for the wrong reasons when all hell broke loose backstage between Jack Perry and CM Punk. The former FTW champion's "Go Cry Me A River" comment aimed at The Straight Edge Superstar resulted in a second significant melee within a year.

Both parties faced severe repercussions, with CM Punk being fired from the promotion before the All Out pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago. Jack Perry, on the other hand, was suspended indefinitely and hasn't been brought back since.

On the Drive Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said Tony Khan should have fired Jack Perry instead of CM Punk for instigating the fray:

"That f****** little prick [Jungle Boy] coming through the godda*n curtain shouldn't have been met by CM Punk. [He] Should have been met by a boss with some b**** standing in front of CM Punk who has already said, 'I'll handle this, Phil, thank you very much. You d*** lick, your f****** fired! Who the f*** do you think you are? To God da*n stir this s*** up that I've just got settled down or allegedly settled down. And my man here his back into [the] godda*n fold, and your godda*n stirred it up. Get the f*** outta here. Who the f*** do you think you are?'" [5:12 - 5:47]

Why hasn't Tony Khan fired Jack Perry from AEW?

Jim Cornette thinks Tony Khan isn't firing Jack Perry for fear of being sued, courtesy of CM Punk allegedly locking the AEW star in a front face lock during the fight.

"So what Tony [Khan] did was they sent him [Jack Perry] home, and they kept paying him because I'm sure Tony got legal advice from his company. That's, 'Oh, if we fire him because he got front face locked, he'll sue us!' which he probably would have, maybe you would have," Cornette said.

Expand Tweet

Recent rumors have indicated that Khan is still "mad" at Perry over losing Punk to WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Jungle Boy as his prolonged absence from AEW TV continues to worry some fans.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Drive Thru podcast.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion