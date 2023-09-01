Jim Cornette wants absent AEW star to return: "If her rich husband ever goes broke and she needs the money they can bring her back"

The AEW roster includes some of the most talented stars in the pro wrestling industry. Many consider Jade Cargill to be one of the most popular names on the roster, and Jim Cornette wants her to return.

Cargill hasn't appeared on television since losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. It's believed that she's taking time off with her daughter and her partner, former MLB second baseman Brandon Phillips.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran praised Toni Storm but concluded that the AEW Women's Division is failing. Due to this, Cornette believes it needs Jade Cargill.

"You could picture [Toni Storm] with a different hairdo in almost any period of time in women’s wrestling and she’s really good and she can do promos, the problem is that the division is filled with people who are not ready for prime time. They need Jade Cargill back, if her rich husband ever goes broke and she needs the money they can bring her back." (H/T: Inside The Ropes).

Despite this, it seems like Jade Cargill might not have any plans to return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. The star recently claimed that she's planning to go on another vacation, which could set her potential return back even further.

Despite her posts, could Jade Cargill's AEW return be in the works?

Many fans criticized Cargill's TBS Championship run and hoped that AEW would book more compelling storylines for the star. Now that she no longer has an undefeated streak to maintain, could she finally be involved in some major segments?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer in a report earlier last month, there was some backstage buzz about her returning.

"Jade Cargill’s name has been talked about regarding coming back soon.”

Only time will tell when Jade Cargill returns to the promotion, if she returns at all. But with the All Out pay-per-view taking place this weekend, now could be an opportune time for her to make a resounding return.

