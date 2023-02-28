Jim Cornette wants former WWE name to return after 7-year hiatus to face The Bloodline

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently made a unique pitch for WWE's irresistible force, The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns and his faction are at the top of WWE right now and have shown no signs of simmering down. Superstars like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have dared to step up against The Tribal Chief in recent months but have eventually fallen victim to his wrath.

The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is next in line to receive a shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed Universal Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

While the two men haven't come face-to-face yet, Paul Heyman has been escalating the feud with The American Nightmare on RAW. Last week, The Wise Man made some disgusting comments about Brandi Rhodes, which caught everyone off guard.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette hypothetically talked about adding Brandi Rhodes into the storyline against The Bloodline:

"I've just realized, there you go. There's the babyface, the WarGames five-on-five —Roman, Solo, Usos, and Heyman vs. Cody, Sami, Kevin, and Brandi. Just put Brandi [Rhodes] in there," Cornette said. (3:40 onwards)

Jim Cornette wants Brandi Rhodes to attack WWE veteran Paul Heyman

It's no secret that Paul Heyman can verbally destroy anyone in this business.

Considering that, Jim Cornette believes Brandi Rhodes can "tackle" the Special Counsel before WrestleMania 39:

"I think she's [Brandi Rhodes] got to come out and tackle him....I don't think we need anything at WrestleMania that approaches, and Heyman for his part, could verbally demolish Brandi. But I think if Brandi comes out and just f**king tackles Heyman and starts wailing on his bald head, that would probably blow the roof off the stadium," Cornette said.

The former Chief Branding Officer of AEW hasn't returned to a wrestling capacity since parting ways with Tony Khan's promotion last year.

Now that Heyman has referenced her multiple times on live television, it's a great opportunity for WWE to bring Brandi Rhodes back to hype up the WrestleMania main event.

