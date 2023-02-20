"That would probably blow the roof off the stadium" - WWE veteran wants RAW Superstar's wife to destroy Paul Heyman 

The Road to WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood is underway, and it is undoubtedly one of the most exciting times of the year on the WWE calendar.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Jim Cornette has entertained the idea of Brandi Rhodes' potential involvement in the feud. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer seemingly hasn't signed with any wrestling company since parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion last year.

Although rumors of her possible return have surfaced recently, Brandi hasn't exactly made it to WWE TV other than being featured in Cody's return vignettes.

A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes blurred the line between kayfabe and reality in an emotional segment to sell the main event of WrestleMania. Despite brimming with confidence, The American Nightmare is the lone wolf in this feud, unlike The Tribal Chief, who has The Bloodline in his corner.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette pitched the idea of Brandi Rhodes returning to tackle down Reigns' Wiseman:

"I think she's [Brandi Rhodes] got to come out and tackle him. I don't want to see a verbal because Brandi's face-to-face or confrontation or whatever with Jade Cargill was classic because it was so bad. I don't think we need anything at WrestleMania that approaches, and Heyman for his part, could verbally demolish Brandi. But I think if Brandi comes out and just f**king tackles Heyman and starts wailing on his bald head, that would probably blow the roof off the stadium. That's what I think," Cornette said. (0:50- 1:28)

You can check out the full clip below:

Cody Rhodes has teased Brandi Rhodes' potential involvement at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has been on a roll since returning to WWE, but does he need Brandi Rhodes by his side to fulfill his prophecy at WrestleMania?

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the RAW Superstar addressed the possibility of his wife showing up at The Show of Shows this year:

"If I'm Roman Reigns, I'm not necessarily scared of Brandi Rhodes. If I'm Mr. Heyman [Paul Heyman], I would be scared of what could happen. She's really enjoying watching this. My whole family, not that they've come out of the woodwork, they've always been big supporters, but for 'Mania, because I've never been in this situation before, I've gotten everything really organized in advance," Cody said.

Only time will tell whether WWE will bring in Brandi Rhodes to add another layer to the storyline. As of now, Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to "chat" with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW tomorrow night.

