WWE advised not to bring back a part-time wrestler in fear of fans cheering for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, aka the Tribal Chief, has become a force to be reckoned with in WWE. He's currently gearing up to headline his 7th WrestleMania this year.

His forthcoming challenger and 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will surely be coming out with all guns blazing to dethrone the Head of the Table. But does he need his spouse Brandi Rhodes in his corner?

The former ring announcer hasn't appeared in the squared circle since leaving AEW last year.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Brandi's possible involvement in her husband's storyline could backfire as fans may start rooting for The Tribal Chief:

"Then the building up to Mania' (On when Brandi Rhodes should return). I'm afraid the intendancy, or the inclination, might be to try to use her to get some kind of heat, and I think it would backfire. The people would cheer for Roman Reigns later out. But if she got on Heyman and we had a good old fashioned wife-manager catfight, I think that would be entertaining as sh*t. Otherwise, maybe she should just stay in the back with Pharaoh and keep an eye on the leash," Cornette (1:38 onwards)

You can check out the full clip below:

Could Brandi Rhodes return to WWE to confront Paul Heyman?

Despite Cody Rhodes being touted as one of the best promo cutters in WWE today, he might need a mouthpiece when it comes to putting Paul Heyman in his place.

Jim Cornette recently noted that while Brandi Rhodes may not be able to go toe-to-toe with The Wiseman on the mic, she can "tackle" him down:

"I think she's [Brandi Rhodes] got to come out and tackle him... I don't think we need anything at WrestleMania that approaches, and Heyman for his part, could verbally demolish Brandi. But I think if Brandi comes out and just f**king tackles Heyman and starts wailing on his bald head, that would probably blow the roof off the stadium. That's what I think," Cornette added.

With WWE WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood still over a month away, the company could explore riveting angles to hype up the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

