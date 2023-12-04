Jim Ross claims Vince McMahon didn’t push AEW star because of his look and size

Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently talked about a certain AEW star who wasn't pushed as much when he was with WWE. He believed that this was due to Vince McMahon not being high on him due to his looks and his size. The star in question is Christian Cage.

Currently, the Father of the Year holds the TNT Championship and is one of the biggest things in the promotion, leading The Patriarchy faction. He has been one of the main stars and has even been in the main event of one of AEW's major PPVs. Cage has been feuding with his former best friend, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), and the two will finally clash next week on Dynamite.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Christian Cage and how his looks and size may have been a factor in why Vince McMahon was not so high on him.

Ross believed it worked out, as now he has become one of AEW's biggest stars, and that phase in his career did not stop him from becoming one of the best heels in the industry.

"His size [and] look didn't do him any favors at certain points in his career. I know that my belief is that McMahon did not push him more because he didn't like Christian's look. It didn't sell. It wasn't the 'wow factor.' He wasn't the guy, except for his hair, that could walk through an airport and be noticed. He fit in. Edge, being 6'4, stood out. So, yeah. Size had a big issue there, at times. He's passed it now, thank God, for AEW. That's why he's one of the best heels in the friggin' business." [H/T Fightful]

AEW may have accidentally revealed a potential member of Christian Cage's The Patriarchy

All Elite Wrestling has recently filed for an interesting trademark, one that may impact one of the top factions of the promotion.

According to several sources, they have filed for the trademark "East West Express." This was the name of the tag team Nick Wayne formed with Jordan Oliver back when they were in GCW.

This could be a tease at a reunion between the two young stars, and considering how The Prodigy is currently part of The Patriarchy, this could be a clue regarding who the next member of the faction could be.

As of now, Cage will not have any of his "sons" by his side when he faces Adam Copeland next week. This could be the first time he fights will all that he has, instead of pulling sneaky tactics each time.

Who do you think comes out on top next week?