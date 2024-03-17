Jim Ross feels a long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame induction is now possible with Vince McMahon out

Jim Ross has weighed in on one of the oldest controversies in the world of wrestling.

While speaking on the Grillin' JR, the legend talked about a controversial topic: whether the late Owen Hart will ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Owen Hart, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart's brother, infamously died in the ring back in 1999. At the Over The Edge event, Owen, portraying the Blue Blazer character, fell from the rafters into the ring while making his entrance.

According to reports, Owen Hart will never be inducted into the HOF because of a real-life feud between him and WWE, but, more importantly, Vince McMahon and Hart's widow, Martha. Following her husband's tragic death, she sued WWE, and the case was settled out of court for $18 million.

Jim Ross touched on the subject on his podcast and said:

"I bet she could change. Will she, is another question. Maybe the bigger question is, "Will she?" I don't know. I hadn't thought of that, It's a good question. It's why these Q&As are so entertaining sometimes, you get questions that you don't expect. So, I don't know. Good question, though. Good question. Time will tell. I can see it being able to be worked out a lot easier now that McMahon is out of the picture. That was her roadblock. We'll see."[H/T: 411mania.com]

AEW, Jim Ross's current employer, honors the legacy of Owen Hart

While Martha Hart is at odds with WWE, her Owen Hart Foundation has signed a contract with AEW, through which AEW will feature Owen Hart merchandise and his character will also be represented in their games. The promotion also holds a prestigious tournament honoring the legacy of the legend

Tony Khan has signed with several wrestling icons, and some of them are still performing in the ring for him. While Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, and Sting signed with him pretty early on, Adam "Edge" Copeland became All Elite last year.

