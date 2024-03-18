Jim Ross hypes up former WWE Intercontinental Champion amid rumors of AEW move

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion is rumored to move to AEW soon, and Jim Ross recently hyped up the star in his latest podcast episode. The star being discussed is Shelton Benjamin.

The Gold Standard is a veteran in the wrestling business who has been in the profession for two decades. During his 20-plus-year career, he spent most of the time working under the WWE banner and was released in September 2023. The word on the street is that Shelton and AEW are in talks of negotiating a contract, but the details of their conversation haven't been made public yet.

It is yet to be confirmed that the talented 48-year-old star will surely land in AEW. However, one thing JR is sure about is that whichever company he goes to will immensely benefit from his skill set.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke highly of The Gold Standard. He said:

"I love Shelton. A company guy, a team player. He came from a team environment, which is always important to me. I'm a big fan of his work and him as a man. He would help any locker room. I can just imagine what kind of mentor he would be to some of the kids, not just his color, not African-American only, but young talent. Shelton's journey has been well documented and I'm proud I got to hire him. He's a credit to the wrestling business, no question." (H/T Ringsidenews)

Shelton Benjamin is "open" to joining AEW

Amidst the rumors of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Shelton addressed that he is open to becoming All Elite. He had an interview on Road Trip AFTER HOURS with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, during which he commented on becoming a part of Tony Khan's roster.

"Anywhere I can go and I can conribute in a positive way. I'm definately open for business and you know, there are a few dream matches that, you know, I'd love to have as well," Shelton said.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has expressed his desire to face two of the biggest AEW signings, Kazucika Okada and Will Ospreay. He stated that the two guys are on the top of his list, but he would enjoy getting inside the squared circle with pretty much everybody.

