Jim Ross is optimistic about seeing former WWE SmackDown General Manager wrestle in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed his hopes about the possibility of Saraya competing in an AEW ring.

Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) retired on April 9, 2018, after suffering a career-ending neck injury during a house show two years prior. On April 10, she became the General Manager of SmackDown as per then-commissioner Shane McMahon.

After her stint as SmackDown GM, the former Paige managed The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). She was also one of the hosts of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1 in 2019 before exiting the Stamford-based promotion completely on July 7 of this year.

Saraya shocked the wrestling world by arriving in AEW via Dynamite: Grand Slam last week at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It happened following the Interim AEW Women's Title match between champion Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb.

During the latest episode of the Grilling Jr podcast, Ross assumed that Saraya might be physically prepared enough to compete. The Hall of Famer announcer also tagged the former WWE Divas Champion as a pivotal addition to Tony Khan's promotion.

"Paige, Saraya, I’m assuming she’s going to be healthy enough to wrestle. I don’t know. I’m assuming she is. So we’ll see. She’s a positive addition if so. So it’s good for the women’s division, I think. She was a good hand and still is a good hand. I’m hoping that she’s healthy enough to go," Ross said. [H/T Wrestling News]

It is rumored that Saraya's wrestling status will be decided by Dr. Michael Sampson, AEW's head doctor. It will be interesting to see if the English star will talk about her in-ring future in her appearance tomorrow on Dynamite.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette was unsure about Saraya's run in AEW

While Jim Ross was optimistic that Saraya would eventually wrestle in AEW, Jim Cornette expressed his doubts.

Cornette questioned how the former Paige would help Tony Khan's promotion if she still wasn't permitted to compete.

"So she’s here, but has she been cleared to wrestle? If she hasn’t been cleared to wrestle, then what’s she gonna do here? Because she had history in the WWE. They wanted her to be an ambassador, the movie that came out they wanted her to promote that, there were things outside the ring that she could do there. What can she do outside the ring here if she’s not cleared to wrestle?" Cornette emphasized.

Now that she's with AEW, time will only tell if Saraya will ever return as an active wrestler.

