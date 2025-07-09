Jim Ross praises former champion for fiery comments on AEW's locker room, makes bold prediction

AEW's Jim Ross has more experience in the wrestling industry than perhaps anyone else in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The legendary commentator recently singled out MJF for his comments about the company's locker room and made a bold prediction about his future.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is an outspoken supporter of All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion opened up on the locker room in an interview with TV Insider this week, praising his colleagues and issuing a stern warning to outsiders who might think they'll get an easy pass in the promotion.

Jim Ross likes MJF's fiery attitude and has high expectations for the young star's future. On a recent edition of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer claimed there was a lot of truth in the 29-year-old's words:

"There’s a lot of truth there. He’s very blunt and cuts to the chase, very outspoken. But he’s a very intelligent young man, so I applaud what he says and has the b*lls to say it, because in some circles, that’ll get your a** in trouble. But he’s a good representative of that, and I expect him to be a vocal leader in AEW for years to come." [H/T WrestlePurists]

What did MJF say about AEW's locker room?

Tony Khan has reportedly had some issues with wrestlers turning down creative pitches in the past. Many fans suspect that talents like Miro, Andrade, and even Malakai Black have exhibited poor attitudes and used All Elite Wrestling as a stepping stone to get back to WWE.

Whether that's true or not, MJF seemingly addressed the issue in his conversation with TV Insider. The Salt of the Earth didn't pull any punches in warning prospective talents about the work ethic in his company's locker room:

"Right now, everyone in that locker room is on the same page. We aren’t coming there to cash a check. We aren’t coming to give 50 percent. We’re all giving 110 percent. If you think you’re going to come into my company and barely put in work, you’re out of your godda*n mind. You don’t belong here. We don’t want you here," he said.

AEW seems to be firing on all cylinders as All In: Texas week rolls on. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to play a major role in this weekend's PPV, but whether he lives up to Jim Ross's expectations remains to be seen.

