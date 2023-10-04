Jim Ross recalls harrowing conversation with his wife after Jerry Lawler's heart attack on WWE RAW

In a 2011 episode of WWE RAW, fans shockingly witnessed the legendary Jerry Lawler suffer a heart attack on live television. Naturally, his longtime friend and co-commentator Jim Ross was traumatized and recently recalled the aftermath of it all.

At the time, many fans had hoped that it was simply a work, but it quickly became apparent that the attack was real. Luckily, he survived, but The King scared many fans, especially his friends.

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross recalled how his late wife, Jan, reacted to the news of Jerry Lawler's heart attack.

"I was scared to death," Ross recalled his reaction. "I remember so vividly Jan, my late wife, was just beside herself — she was trying to figure out if it was a TV angle. I said, 'I don't think so, honey. I think this is the real deal.' And it was the real deal, unfortunately. But fortunately, Jerry survived." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Jim Ross also recently commented on the formation of WWE NXT and what it's done for the industry. According to the veteran, it's one of the best things the promotion has ever done.

The WWE legend recently provided a health update on Jerry Lawler after he suffered a stroke

Jerry "The King" Lawler sadly suffered a stroke earlier this year in February 2023, which sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. This is, unfortunately, the second time the legend suffered a heart attack after his 2018 stroke.

In another episode of Grilling JR late last month, Jim Ross revealed that Lawler has vastly improved and that the two spend a lot of time together.

"He's feeling better. He and I are still thinking about doing a series of autograph signings when he gets a little bit better. Right now his voice is still a little bit weak, but it's getting stronger, so JR and King will be back out there at some point in time, I'm hoping. It's just so much fun to spend time with him. We laugh at our stories, we laugh at our jokes." [29:49 – 30:16]

Fans are undoubtedly still very worried about Jerry Lawler, especially since his voice alongside Jim Ross was a staple during WWE's Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression. Hopefully, his health continues to improve, but fans will have to wait for updates from JR going forward.

