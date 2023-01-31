Jim Ross shares honest thoughts on WWE's booking of major Royal Rumble match

Jim Ross has been witness to the drastic transformations the wrestling industry has undergone over the last couple of decades. He often keeps a watchful eye on the latest happenings in his former company, WWE. The AEW commentator recently shared insights on WWE's booking of the Men's Royal Rumble as it kicked off the show for the first time.

This year was the 35th edition of the Royal Rumble event, which officially kicks off the journey to WrestleMania. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches earn the opportunity to face a champion of their choosing at The Show of Shows. Cody Rhodes won the bout upon his return from a pectoral injury and Rhea Ripley emerged victorious in the women's division.

Normally, the men's Royal Rumble match main-events the show. However, this year the order was altered due to Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens clashing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In the latest edition of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross highlighted the production quality and claimed that WWE had an interesting take on the promotion kicking off with the men's match:

“I watched in and out of it. I had company here, so I didn’t dwell on it. But I did watch pieces of it. I thought it was an amazing production. It looked great, sounded good on my TV... I thought it was interesting that they started out with the Royal Rumble match for the men. Didn’t have a problem with it. I thought it was an interesting way to start, and it captured my attention right off the bat.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

Jim Ross had high praise for Royal Rumble finalist Gunther

Despite being signed to All Elite Wrestling, Jim Ross keeps himself up to date with the latest WWE happenings and signings.

In the same edition of the Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE commentator talked about Gunther's performance against Cody Rhodes despite being the first entrant:

“He’s a freak, and [he] had a hell of a night, no doubt about it. Probably the best night of his career ever. It’s arguable to say that Gunther was the MVP of that show because he went well over an hour. But he’s a lean, mean fighting machine, there’s no doubt about that. So hat’s off to him as well. It’s just great to see wrestlers having the opportunity on a major stage to succeed, and their effort dictates their success.”

This week on RAW, The American Nightmare stated that he had his eyes set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win his first WWE Championship reign at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

