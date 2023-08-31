Jim Ross sheds light on "hiccups" at AEW All In before the show went live

AEW All In has already been tarnished by rumors of backstage strife and various talent allegedly having bad experiences getting to the stadium. According to Jim Ross, he too underwent an issue before the pay-per-view went live.

Many consider JR to be the "Voice of the Attitude Era" as his recognizable commentary elevated countless memorable moments in the 90's and early 2000's. AEW seemingly holds Good Ol' JR in very high regard, as the promotion notably gives Ross his very own entrance.

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Ross revealed that his entrance during the pay-per-view was cut due to a misunderstanding.

"I was supposed to get a full entrance down the ramp. Timing got mixed up, there was a few little hiccups right before we went on the air, apparently. I was told ‘we’re going to get you over here.’ I got a half-entrance, then when I got to my seat, I got another wave. It was cool. I got a great pop." (H/T: PWMania).

Expand Tweet

JR also noted how both announcers and performers enjoy huge pops like what he received at AEW All In. Additionally, he noted that there were no issues upon traveling back to his hotel room, unlike the problems CM Punk reportedly faced.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the result here.

Jim Ross also praised Tony Khan's efforts in making AEW All In a reality

All In was one of the biggest wrestling pay-per-views in recent history, and the promotion's highest-profile show ever. While many fans online have disputed the 80,000 live attendance number, reports now claim that it was always legitimate.

Earlier in the same episode, Jim Ross praised the work Khan did. Especially his approach to the entrances and the performance of the many athletes.

“What made a difference was the bell-to-bell performance. Then you add on the entrances, pageantry, and ambiance of the arena. It was an intimate feel, even with 80,000 and change, paid, it was a special feeling. I thought Tony Khan’s team overachieved in every area." (H/T: PWMania).

Expand Tweet

Additionally, JR noted that he didn't care about who went over and how the finishes were played out. It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling can pull off another monumental pay-per-view like All In 2023. Tony Khan probably believes he can as All In 2024 is set to take place in Wembley once again.

What are your favorite Jim Ross calls on commentary? Let us know in the comments section below.