"JOHN CENA ON AEW NO WAY" "FORBIDDEN DOOR!!!!!" - Fans erupt after the WWE legend's namedrop during Dynamite

The wrestling world recently reacted to WWE legend John Cena's surprising namedrop on AEW Dynamite.

Hikaru Shida faced Willow Nightingale in a title match on the latest of the Wednesday night show. The Japanese star managed to retain her gold after hitting the Katana on Nightingale, her third defense in the last seven days.

However, there was another incident that caught the fans' attention during the match. In the initial stages of the bout, the AEW commentary team did a promotion for the new season of Wipeout on TBS, and namedropped the hosts, John Cena and American actress Nicole Byer.

Fans on Twitter erupted after hearing Cena's name on All Elite Wrestling programming. Most users seemed suprised, while some also brought the "Forbidden Door" jokes to entertain themselves on the night.

It is safe to say that fans had a field day after hearing the former WWE Champion's name on Dynamite.

WWE veteran recently heaped praise on John Cena

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that The Leader of the Cenation comes out to the squared circle "like a star" and the fans react to him.

He then highlighted how talent in AEW have a lack of charisma and "they just walk down the ring like a goddamn guy waiting on a bus." Jim Cornette especially namedropped Hangman Page and Jungle Boy for the same.

"Here comes John Cena. Again, he comes out like a star. Not only are the people reacting, but remember, I have talked about numerous times on all these programs, especially with AEW and the not ready for prime time players over there who have never been on television at all, and no one is ready to get it through to them how to do it. They just walk down to the ring like a goddamn guy waiting on a bus, Hangman Page or Jungle Boy just mope on down."

Cornette continued with his praise for Cena and added:

"John Cena comes down like a star, he’s got energy, he’s got emotion, he’s fired up, he’s making it an event. He doesn’t just come out with sweatpants, a hoodie, and a mope face. How is it this hard to figure out?" Jim Cornette said.

It remains to be seen if an AEW star with similar star power as WWE legend John Cena will emerge somwhere down the line.

Did you catch Cena's namedrop during Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

