John Cena's dynamic with Vince McMahon rubbed off on top AEW star 

A top star and former champion from AEW has seemingly drawn inspiration from the professional dynamic and relationship John Cena cultivated with Vince McMahon. The talent in question, Swerve Strickland, is one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's most popular names currently, and recently re-signed a long-term deal with the brand.

Ad

During his recent interview on VladTV, The Realest recalled attending a discussion at catering led by Paul Wight (fka The Big Show), who had shared his observations on how The Cenation Leader managed to hold on to his position at the top of his division by consistently seeking feedback from and dialoguing with ex-WWE head honcho Vince McMahon.

"I was told by Paul Wight.. (...) And he was just like, one of thing's that like, why Cena is where he's at is because he's the only person I've ever seen give Vince exactly what he wants. And that's why he always had that position, he was always with the world championship, (...) because he always gave Vince what he wants. And he always came to the back after whatever he did. (...) They would have talks, and they would just keep going, and he would do it again the next week... And that always stuck in my brain a little bit." [00:02 - 1:04]

Ad

Trending

Swerve spoke about how the principle behind Cena's approach towards McMahon inspired him to develop a similarly collaborative relationship with AEW Creative Head and CEO Tony Khan, stating:

"So, before every match, and after every match, or segment or promo I do, I go to Tony, I'm like, 'What are you looking for in this? What do you need? I can do my best to get you exactly what you need.' I come to the back and I'm like, 'Everything fine? Anything else you need? What could I have done better? I'll do better next time.' That's how I built my relationship and trust with Tony, 'cause Tony knew I wasn't looking out for myself anymore, he knew I was looking out for the best of the product," said Swerve. [1:05 - 1:37 of the excerpt below]

Ad

Check out Strickland's full (but exclusive) interview with VladTV HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strickland was in action last Sunday at Dynasty 2025, where many expected him to dethrone Jon Moxley to recapture the AEW World Title. However, his chance was foiled as he was ambushed by the returning Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Swerve Strickland set for action on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland has a bone to pick with The Young Bucks for costing him his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Dynasty. The New Flavour's war against The Death Riders will continue later this week as he will take on one-third of the World Trios Champions, PAC, in singles competition on Dynamite, as per Tony Khan's latest announcement on X/Twitter.

Ad

"Tomorrow, Wed. 4/9 Baltimore, MD 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @BASTARDPAC vs. @swerveconfident 2 of AEW’s greatest stars go 1-on-1 for the first time ever in an intense battle PAC vs. Swerve Strickland Wednesday Night Dynamite TBS + @StreamOnMax TOMORROW," Khan wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Hangman Page will consider lending his archrival a helping hand once again this Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More