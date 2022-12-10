John Cena's WWE return announcement garnered one-word response from AEW veteran

WWE legend John Cena is set to return on SmackDown's last episode of the year. He last appeared on WWE television in June this year to celebrate his two-decade anniversary with the company. Recently, Mark Henry took to social media to share his reaction on his former rival's return.

The Cenation Leader competed against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. He is currently known for his role of Peacemaker in the TV series of the same name. The 16-time world champion made his debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle. The multi-time WWE Champion's impressive run with the company enabled him to etch his name in the history books. In addition to Ric Flair, he is the only star to have a 16-time world champion record.

Mark Henry signed with AEW last year and overlooks the commentary and backstage interviews. Since then, he has mostly appeared on AEW Rampage and often mentors the talents. He feuded with Cena on multiple occasions during his WWE tenure.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media to share his reaction to Cena's return:

"Awesome," he tweeted.

John Cena to potentially feature at WrestleMania 39

While recent rumors abuzz cite John Cena might be shooting for a film in Australia sometime around WrestleMania season, there has been no confirmation on the matter.

The last time he competed in a match at WrestleMania was at the 36th edition of the event against Bray Wyatt.

When he returned for his anniversary with the promotion, a potential feud with Austin Theory was teased. Rumor has it that he could also officiate a match at The Show of Shows featuring Cody Rhodes and Theory.

Fans are expecting Cody Rhodes to be a surprise entrant at the Men's Royal Rumble next year. It has been reported that WWE is in talks with The Rock for a potential match against The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. However, there has been no confirmation or update on the matter.

