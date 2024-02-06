John Cena sends a message to AEW star's son

Despite being only sporadically active in recent years, WWE legend John Cena still keeps up with the happenings involving his friends and colleagues, even in rival companies. The 16-time WWE Champion recently took to social media to congratulate Jacob Henry, the son of AEW's Mark Henry.

Mark Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer and a highly accomplished athlete in wrestling and powerlifting. His son, Jacob Henry, is also a multi-sport athlete and looks set for a future filled with accolades. The younger Henry had a standout career in high school football, track & field, and amateur wrestling.

Jacob, a Texas native, is a State Champion in freestyle wrestling. Although his father is a lifelong fan of the University of Texas, Jacob Henry recently announced that he has committed to the Longhorns' greatest rival, the University of Oklahoma. OU's wrestling department recruited the young star amid multiple offers from colleges around the nation.

WWE legend John Cena took to X to congratulate Jacob Henry. He wrote:

"An amazing achievement and an incredible opportunity! Congratulations on the announcement and the road ahead !!"

Expand Tweet

John Cena has interacted with AEW stars in the past

Despite the rampant tribalism in the online wrestling community, it's well-known that many talents in WWE and AEW are friends. However, it's uncommon to see contracted wrestlers interact with each other in public.

As a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, John Cena has skirted this issue several times. The 16-time World Champion has praised AEW's Max Caster for his rapping ability. He's also made it known that he's a fan of former AEW World Champion MJF.

Cena was filmed interacting with The Salt of the Earth on the red carpet at the premiere of A24's wrestling biopic The Iron Claw in December. MJF revealed to SEScoops what their conversation entailed:

"I don't think it's unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn't have to do this, and it meant the world to me. [John Cena] walked over to me, and he said he's a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism," said MJF.

Expand Tweet

The Leader of the Cenation returned to Hollywood after his recent stint with WWE. Likewise, MJF has been dipping his toes into the acting world as he recovers from a torn labrum. Whether the 27-year-old will follow in Cena's footsteps remains to be seen.

Do you want to see John Cena return to the Stamford-based promotion for one final run? Share your views in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE