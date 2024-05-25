"John Cena went through the table," "That's pretty sad" - Fans troll AEW after an embarrassing botch on live TV

Wrestling fans have taken to social media to voice their criticism of AEW after an embarrassing botch took place on live TV. The incident transpired on the latest episode of Dynamite.

One of the major storylines heading into Double or Nothing 2024 in Las Vegas involves The New Elite attempting to incapacitate their Anarchy in the Arena opponents before the pay-per-view. Lance Archer and The Righteous took out FTR after losing a trios bout against The Top Guys and Bryan Danielson on Collision earlier this month. Afterwards, The Young Bucks booked The American Dragon to go one-on-one with Satnam Singh on the May 22, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

The singles bout between Danielson and The Indian Giant saw the former WWE Champion attempt to use his quickness and striking abilities to take down the former Dallas Mavericks player. At one point during the match, Singh's manager Sonjay Dutt tried to clear the announcers' desk to seemingly allow the former to slam Danielson through it. However, due to some error, the table accidentally collapsed before the spot could take place, forcing the competitors to improvise.

A user took to X/Twitter to share a clip of the both from AEW Dynamite.

Fans shared their reactions to the tweet, with most users criticizing Sonjay and the Tony Khan-led promotion for the bungle. One fan humorously joked that the commentary desk broke down because WWE legend John Cena went through it. The Cenation Leader has frequently been the subject of jokes regarding his invisibility, stemming from his iconic catchphrase "You can't see me."

Other users voiced similar responses on X/Twitter:

Fan reactions to the botch from the latest episode of Dynamite

What transpired at the end of AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson's match against Satnam Singh was the main event of the recent episode of Dynamite. The bout did not last long, however, as the former World Heavyweight Champion would be jumped by Singh's allies, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh, resulting in a disqualification.

The Young Bucks then made their way out to the ring to dish out further damage to Danielson ahead of the Anarchy in the Arena match scheduled for the pay-per-view this weekend. The Washington-native tried to rally a comeback against the EVPs, but was blindsided by Jack Perry after a distraction from Kazuchika Okada, who also delivered a Rainmaker on Danielson.

The New Elite then dragged the 43-year-old legend up the ramp and were about to slam him off the stage through a table. However, their plans were foiled by a flamethrower-wielding Darby Allin, who was seen being driven to the Mechanics Bank Arena by AEW President Tony Khan. The former TNT Champion rescued Danielson, who tossed Nicholas Jackson through the table as The Elite scurried away.

Match billing for Anarchy in the Arena

It remains to be seen whether Team AEW will stand victorious over The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024.

