"Mudshow wrestler" - Former AEW star responds to Johnny Gargano's surprise WWE RAW return

Johnny Gargano recently returned to WWE during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. As the wrestling world responded, former AEW star Joey "Bad Boy" Janela took to social media to share his sarcastic reaction.

Gargano parted ways with WWE back in December 2021 in light of his son's birth. Since then, AEW fans have been clamoring for the star to jump to the promotion, which unfortunately won't be happening now as he's back with WWE.

Joey Janela pretended not to recognize the star. He commented on a fan post that slammed the booking surrounding Gargano's return.

"I saw this, I was wondering who he was he looked like a car wash employee! Who was he? mudshow wrestler?" Janela Tweeted.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Patrick @McJustTweeted So Gargano just shows up on Raw? No video package, he just shows up with no explanation? How am I supposed to know why he is there? USA Network is not going to put up with this stuff much longer. So Gargano just shows up on Raw? No video package, he just shows up with no explanation? How am I supposed to know why he is there? USA Network is not going to put up with this stuff much longer. I saw this, I was wondering who he was he looked like a car wash employee! Who was he? mudshow wrestler? twitter.com/mcjusttweeted/… I saw this, I was wondering who he was he looked like a car wash employee! Who was he? mudshow wrestler? twitter.com/mcjusttweeted/…

Johnny Gargano will likely begin his WWE RAW run going up against Theory, his former tag team partner and protege.

Missed the latest AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Details about Johnny Gargano's failed negotiations with AEW

Quite a number of former WWE NXT stars have made their way into AEW, with the most notable being three out of the four former Undisputed Era Members. Shortly after Gargano stepped away from NXT, AEW fans quickly began to clamor for the star to follow suit and debut in the promotion.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a number of stars at AEW were pulling for Johnny Gargano to debut within the promotion.

"We haven't heard of any advanced negotiations between Gargano and All Elite Wrestling, and were told that IMPACT Wrestling was never a serious consideration. AEW sources when asked told us they didn't believe that Gargano was going to end up coming into the company throughout this year, though he did have several people in the company pushing for him," the report stated.

Unfortunately, neither fans nor wrestler recommendations resulted in Johnny Wrestling becoming an All Elite.

But would Johnny Gargano have fit in with AEW, or was it all simply down to fantasy booking? What are your thoughts?

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali