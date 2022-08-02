Jon Moxley set to put his world title on the line against 32-year-old star at major non-AEW event

Jon Moxley will put his Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) World Heavyweight Championship on the line against indie star EFFY.

Moxley recently retained the GCW World Title against Blake Christian at The People vs. GCW event last July 29. The Interim AEW World Champion won the GCW World Title belt after beating Matt Cardona at The Art of War Games event on September 4, 2021.

The Purveyor of Violence is slated to face EFFY on August 13 at GCW Homecoming Part One for the GCW World Title. For those unaware, EFFY is an indie star and a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community as he is openly gay.

The world title bout will be televised on FITE TV at 7 PM in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Atlantic City *HOMECOMING UPDATE*Just Signed for Part 1:*GCW World Title Match*MOXvsEFFYPlus:COLON vs YAMASHITABRISCOES vs MACIZOSWAYNE vs STARBOYJWM vs TREMONTTix:Pt 1Pt 2Watch LIVE on @FiteTV Sat 8/13 - 7PMAtlantic City *HOMECOMING UPDATE*Just Signed for Part 1:*GCW World Title Match*MOXvsEFFYPlus:COLON vs YAMASHITABRISCOES vs MACIZOSWAYNE vs STARBOYJWM vs TREMONTTix:Pt 1GCWPT1HOME.EVENTBRITE.COMPt 2GCWPT2HOME.EVENTBRITE.COMWatch LIVE on @FiteTV!Sat 8/13 - 7PMAtlantic City https://t.co/fwG9PyAnGx

Prior to Christian and his upcoming match with EFFY, Moxley successfully retained his title against Nick Gage, Homicide, AJ Gray and Tony Deppen.

Jon Moxley has had successful Interim AEW World Title defenses over this past month

Last week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley faced a tough challenge against Rush of La Faccion Ingobernable. El Toro Blanco mostly controlled the match but Andrade and Lucha Bros interfered, and Moxley retained his Interim AEW World Title after Rush passed out on his Bulldog Choke.

Then on the July 6th episode, The Purveyor of Violence faced House of Black's Brody King, the Royal Rampage winner. Much like what he did to Rush, Moxley prevailed after applying his Bulldog Choke to King, making the latter fade.

Before defending his GCW title on August 13, Moxley will put his Interim AEW World Title on the line against "Lionheart" Chris Jericho on August 10 Dynamite: Quake By the Lake. This week, however, the title bout will have implications as Jericho will battle Wheeler Yuta, with the former's world title shot at stake.

The Purveyor of Violence will have a huge one next week and it will be interesting to see if he will successfully retain his Interim AEW and GCW World Championships.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley's upcoming title defenses next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

