Jon Moxley addresses major criticism - "It doesn't really bother me"

AEW star Jon Moxley has received a lot of criticism for his tendency to bleed in his matches. The multi-time world champion addressed the issue in a recent interview, giving his reasons for wrestling in his trademark hardcore style.

Jon Moxley is a foundational star in All Elite Wrestling, having debuted for the young promotion at its first-ever pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing 2019. Since then, he's been an ace for the company, carrying the AEW World Championship throughout the pandemic and picking up the slack after CM Punk and The Elite were suspended last year.

Despite his status and track record in the company, Moxley has received plenty of criticism over his preference for bloody, violent matches.

Speaking to Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, The Purveyor of Violence revealed that he's gotten used to bleeding, both in and out of the ring:

"I can't tell you how many times in the last year or two, I'll be at jiu-jitsu on the mat training, and I just start bleeding all over the mat," Moxley said. "Or I'll wake up and my head is sticking to my pillow. When you keep the kind of schedule that I keep, s**t is just going to open up sometimes. But it doesn't really bother me."

Moxley further explained that blood is just a part of The Blackpool Combat Club's hard-hitting style:

"Part of the BCC doctrine is 'We're going out there to hurt you. This is not a dance recital. This is not a joke. I'm trying to win this match as efficiently as possible and I'm trying to split your face open and snap your arm off if I can. If the guy goes down and it's over, cool. If the guy doesn't go down easy, it's going to turn into a mess. Every match could be my last, so I am going to go 100% every single time. If I headbutt a guy and split his head open, it is what it is. It doesn't bother me that much."

Chris Jericho thinks he receives more unwarranted hate than Jon Moxley

While Jon Moxley has taken more than his fair share of criticism, he is seemingly far from the top of the list when it comes to receiving hate from fans and pundits.

Wrestling legend Chris Jericho has continued his trend of character evolution throughout his tenure in AEW, but not everything has been a hit. As a result, The Ocho has seen plenty of backlash from fans over the last couple of years.

A fan recently took to X to ask if there is any wrestler who gets more unwarranted hate than Moxley, and Jericho immediately piped in to nominate himself:

"Hold my beer," Jericho said.

