Jon Moxley announced for a massive title match against his 'student'

Jon Moxley made history by defeating Tetsuya Naito at the Windy City Riot and winning the IWGP Championship. He became the only male wrestler to hold championships in WWE, AEW, and NJPW.

He has already been scheduled to face his student, Shota Umino, and this will be his title defense for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The match will be held at NJPW Resurgence.

According to Post Wrestling, NJPW's Wrestling Dontaku Night One featured Moxley defending his IWGP World Championship against Ren Narita in the final bout. Moxley won the match, but there was some interference from the HOUSE OF TORTURE. On May 11, the former AEW World Champion will face Shota Umino to defend his championship at NJPW Resurgence.

Shota Umino and Moxley have had an interesting collaboration since the Lunatic Fringe debuted in NJPW in 2019. The two faced each other at NJPW's Dominion the same year as opponents and Moxley took him under his tutelage post the match.

Jon Moxley hints at bringing Claudio Castagnoli back to NJPW

Jon Moxley has been fighting an almost lone battle in NJPW but has still succeeded in defending the IWGP championship. However, he seems to have understood the numbers game in a six-man match he lost at NJPW's Dontaku Night One.

He was in the match with Shota Umino and El Desperado on his side, and they were pitted against the House of Torture's EVIL, Ren Narita and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. However, the other members of the HoT tried to interfere in the match, and it seems to have given the Purveyor of Violence some ideas.

In the post-match interview, the Lunatic Fringe laid down his ideas.

"I don't like the House of Torture. S**t like that ain't why I come to Japan. But you want gang warfare? You bring your friends tomorrow, Narita. I'm gonna bring Shooter and maybe a couple of hood motherf***ers'm gonna call up," he said.

It isn't clear who among Jon Moxley's BCC members, Claudio Castignoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta he referred to, but only Claudio is currently available, with Danielson and Yuta out of action.