Top AEW star granted break - Reports

Top AEW star and former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is currently in his final run as a full-time performer in professional wrestling. However, it seems like the veteran has been given a break from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The American Dragon was last seen at the AEW Dynasty PPV, where he lost his singles match against Will Ospreay. The match was full of incredible wrestling maneuvers, including a brutal Storm Driver that Danielson took from Ospreay. The referee called the medical staff to check on Bryan Danielson after the match, and many believed that the former WWE star had potentially suffered a major injury.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bryan Danielson has been given time off from AEW due to his intense matchups in the past few months.

"Bryan Danielson taking time off to sell the Storm Driver from Will Ospreay is of course all storyline, but Danielson has been going at it hard so he’s going to be getting a break. - WON."

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on the match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty

The American Dragon and The Aerial Assassin tore the house down at AEW Dynasty by putting on one of the best matches in professional wrestling.

Will Ospreay may have come out victorious in the bout, but both men had a strong showing. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter called the match a classic and noted that the fans were not disappointed by the bout.

"It was a classic match. It was old school Bryan Danielson against more of a new school only because we haven't seen him as much. He spent so much time in Japan against Will Ospreay. It was a perfect matchup. The fans were very hyped for it and those fans were not disappointed whatsoever."

While Bryan Danielson is currently out of action, it will be interesting to see when The American Dragon returns or if he challenges Will Ospreay once again at a later PPV.

