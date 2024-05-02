Unfortunate update on Bryan Danielson after legitimate injury scare

An unfortunate update regarding Bryan Danielson was given on AEW Dynamite. This news comes after the former WWE Superstar was involved in a brutal match against Will Ospreay at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Excalibur, the main commentator on Dynamite, broke the news that Danielson was not cleared to travel due to the effects of his match against Will Ospreay.

In that match, Will Ospreay hit Bryan with the Tiger Driver 91, which seemed to genuinely hurt him. Despite the injury scare, the former WWE Champion continued the match but unfortunately ended up losing.

To his credit, Ospreay took full responsibility for the unfortunate incident. In the post-show press conference, he announced that he would not use the Tiger Driver 91 anymore, retiring that move immediately.

While nothing has been made official yet, it seems likely that Danielson will miss some wrestling time over this. Once he returns from this particular injury, it will be interesting to see who he will go after.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Bryan Danielson a quick and complete recovery.

