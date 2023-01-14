Jon Moxley announced for popular non-AEW event, set for major return 4 years after WWE appearance 

Jon Moxley is set to have a match abroad outside of AEW soon in Europe, where he last performed as a WWE Superstar in 2018.

Tony Khan had previously announced that AEW could possibly be touring abroad this year, with the UK being a potential destination. While concrete plans are yet to materialize, fans will apparently not have to wait to see a former World Champion in action internationally.

Jon Moxley is scheduled to participate in the upcoming ScrapperMania 7 event on March 18th at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Although he was planning to participate in the ScrapperMania 6 in 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak had caused its cancelation.

Jon Moxley had made an appearance in Europe in 2018 while on a WWE tour. His last performance of the tour occurred at a live event in Rome, Italy, where he was then known as Dean Ambrose. There, he lost to longtime rival Seth Rollins via disqualification in a contest for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Other than Moxley, Session Moth Martina, Trent Seven, and current OTT Champion Omari are among the other competitors for OTT's Scrapper Mania 7.

The former AEW World Champion was recently criticized by WWE veteran Jim Cornette

While Jon Moxley has a massive fan following and an impressive list of achievements, Jim Cornette believes that he is unprofessional.

Last week on Dynamite, the Purveyor of Violence had a heated promo with Hangman Adam Page. However, an unfortunate mic glitch caused Moxley to lose control and let out F-bombs live on air. The lack of control was severely repirimanded by Jim Cornette on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience.

"This guy [Jon Moxley] is not only an unprofessional idiot and a detriment to the company in a variety of ways but he can't think on his f*cking feet. Number one, if you're on television with a microphone in your f*cking hand whether you think it's dead or not you don't say sh*t. But he does it constantly, I don't know how he hasn't got him kicked off television yet," Jim Cornette said. [5:42 - 5:59]

With Moxley still seemingly feuding with Hangman Page despite the loss, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes