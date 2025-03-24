Jon Moxley and Cope’s AEW street fight creates historic record

Jon Moxley and Cope’s AEW street fight has created a historic record and is set to go down as one of the most memorable matches in recent history. This was expected as such was the intensity of the match.

The two former WWE stars clashed on AEW Dynamite last week in what was a hard-hitting match. The other thing that made this match so memorable—and also the reason why it had such record-breaking numbers—is because of the infamous Spike spot.

Spike, a barbaric slab of wood wrapped in nails, is one of Cope’s signature weapons after he made it famous during his long and arduous feud with Christian Cage earlier this year. Copeland pulled off a suplex on Jon Moxley during their Street Fight, and he happened to land directly on the weapon.

The nails were stuck in Moxley's back for a good while, and Wheeler Yuta and the referee had to come together to get it off. It has now been revealed that the video of the match on YouTube has surpassed over one million views.

While many have criticized the grisly image of Spike being pulled out of Jon Moxley's back, it seems to have become a popular video on AEW's YouTube channel.

Vince Russo has his say on the Jon Moxley Spike incident

Outspoken wrestling personality Vince Russo had his say on Jon Moxley’s viral Spike incident on AEW Dynamite, and it's safe to say that it wasn't nice.

Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, the former WCW personality said that it was the worst thing he had seen. He said:

“I'm going to be honest, the absolute worst thing I have ever seen in a wrestling ring. Now, Coach, you're talking to a man who saw many Abdullah 'The Butcher' matches okay? We all know, you know, from our era what they look like. This was the absolute worst thing I've ever seen. I've probably been watching wrestling since I'm [sic] about 12 years old, the absolute worst thing I've ever seen in my life.”

It will be interesting to see the kind of backlash there will be to this incident in the coming days and weeks as AEW Dynasty edges closer.

