Jon Moxley cuts scathing promo; issues serious warning to Hangman Page on Collision

Jon Moxley is days away from defending his AEW World Championship at the company's biggest event of the year, All In. Before their showdown, The Purveyor of Violence issued a final ominous message to his opponent, Hangman Page, on the latest episode of Collision.
This Wednesday on Dynamite, Moxley teamed with Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks to defeat the team of Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs in an all-star tag match. After the bout, the villainous alliance was ready to attack the babyfaces, but the timely intervention of Swerve Strickland allowed The Cowboy and his teammates to chase off the heels.
The following night on AEW Collision, Page approached Strickland in his locker room for a conversation, where both stars expressed their regrets over their actions against each other during their past blood feud. Swerve and Hangman agreed that it was time for them to move forward, seemingly landing on the same page ahead of All In: Texas. Their truce, however, did not receive the approval of Jon Moxley.
The One True King made his way to the ring-side area with Marina Shafir and called out Adam Page for focusing more on his personal issues with friends and rivals than on his upcoming Texas Death Match against Moxley for the World Championship. He warned the Virginia-native that he had only 48 hours left before facing annihilation and declared that he would feel no regret for what he does to Hangman at All In.
Check out Jon Moxley's promo below:
It remains to be seen whether Page will be able to overthrow Moxley as AEW World Champion this coming Saturday.
