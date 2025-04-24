Jon Moxley to lose AEW World Title at Beach Break after top star makes stunning return? Analyzing the possibility

Jon Moxley has been a dominant force in the ring ever since he won the AEW World Championship last year. He has defended the title against many challengers, including Orange Cassidy, Cope, and Swerve Strickland.

Now, Moxley is set to defend the World Title at Dynamite: Beach Break on May 14 against Samoa Joe, who poses a serious threat to his reign as champion. However, there may be another threat looming in Eddie Kingston, who could return and cost Moxley the title.

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 due to an injury he suffered during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence. Amid his absence, Kingston has made it clear that he does not like the direction that AEW has taken, even hinting at retirement. Additionally, there have also been reports that the Mad King could return to the ring in mid-May or June, which is around the same time that Beach Break is set to take place. The 43-year-old has a long history with Moxley, and this could significantly play into their feud.

Kingston's basis for feuding with Moxley could be that he felt the latter had disrespected the AEW World Title by carrying it around in a briefcase, and he also does not like the direction Mox is taking the company in.

Hence, Kingston could return to the ring to stand up to the Death Riders in an attempt to stop Mox's vision from coming to fruition, and he could start by costing him the World Title match against Samoa Joe at Dynamite: Beach Break.

Jon Moxley says he will never become friends with Cope

Jon Moxley and Cope were engaged in a bitter feud for the past several months. They competed a few times with the AEW World Championship on the line. However, Moxley managed to emerge victorious each time.

During a recent interview with The Knockturnal, Jon Moxley praised Cope's toughness but said that they will never become friends.

"I'll live. And I can appreciate Copeland's toughness and his will and his grit and his refusal to go away. Wednesday night and over just the last few months and in Los Angeles and it doesn't mean that I like him. I'm sure that I will see him again and I think there's a lot of things that a lot of people could learn from Adam Copeland. Our conflict may be over but in no way are we allies nor will we ever be." [From 00:30 to 01:13]

It will be interesting to see whether Eddie Kingston will return from injury and cost Jon Moxley his title at Dynamite: Beach Break 2025.

