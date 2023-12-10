Jon Moxley makes an eye-popping claim about his possible retirement

Jon Moxley has had a well-accomplished career in professional wrestling. The 38-year-old gained widespread recognition during his tenure in WWE (as Dean Ambrose), where he was a part of The Shield, alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Moxley has been working in AEW since 2019, and is a multi-time World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley talked about fatherhood and his retirement plans. The former AEW World Champion said fatherhood made him appreciate life, and wanted to wrestle as long as possible. Taking examples of Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, Moxley said he does not want to retire.

"[Fatherhood] just made me appreciate life more and made me want to do this for as long as I can. I don't know if [Nora] will ever get to watch me do it live and in person. She's two and a half. When I look at some of my main rivals like Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki, they're still going hard and still at the top of their game, so I think I've got a lot of years left. I don't plan on ever retiring. At some point, I will just get too old to do it," Moxley said.

Jon Moxley addresses major criticism - "It doesn't really bother me"

Throughout his work in All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley has been criticized by fans and critics for bleeding excessively in his matches. However, the Purveyor of Violence revealed that it does not bother him.

During the interview with Bleacher Report, Jon Moxley said:

"I can't tell you how many times in the last year or two, I'll be at jiu-jitsu on the mat training, and I just start bleeding all over the mat," Moxley said. "Or I'll wake up, and my head is sticking to my pillow. When you keep the kind of schedule that I keep, s**t is just going to open up sometimes. But it doesn't really bother me."

The former WWE champion added that the violence and blood in his matches are a consequence of the Blackpool Combat Club's doctrine, and he has gotten used to it.

"Part of the BCC doctrine is 'We're going out there to hurt you.' This is not a dance recital. This is not a joke. I'm trying to win this match as efficiently as possible, and I'm trying to split your face open and snap your arm off if I can. If the guy goes down and it's over, cool. If the guy doesn't go down easy, it's going to turn into a mess. Every match could be my last, so I am going to go 100% every single time. If I headbutt a guy and split his head open, it is what it is. It doesn't bother me that much," said Jon Moxley.

