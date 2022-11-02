Jon Moxley to potentially show up in non-AEW events despite rumored talent ban by Tony Khan, says wrestling veteran

Jon Moxley could well return to GCW, despite rumors that he and other AEW talent have been forbidden from working with the indie promotion.

Rumors emerged when news broke that the three-time AEW Champion had signed an extension with Tony Khan's promotion, keeping him through to 2027. In the press release, Mox was mentioned as extending his stay with All Elite Wrestling and its partners, including NJPW, but not GCW, despite being their champion.

He has since lost the world title to Nick Gage, and was expected not to return to the promotion. But speaking to Fightful, GCW owner and head booker Brett Lauderdale refuted such circumstances:

"If there is such a thing, that has never been communicated to me. If that is a new rule, nobody told me that. I still have good relationships with AEW talent and I still discuss opportunities with them," Lauderdale said.

Lauderdale continued to directly address claims that Moxley was done with GCW. He labeled the statement as a 'leap' and teased that he may return within the next two months:

"Even that (Moxley done with GCW) may be taking a leap. I wouldn't be surprised to see Moxley turn up at a GCW event two months from now." (H/T Wrestling Observer)

Moxley was the GCW Champion for 399 days after defeating Matt Cardona in a surprise appearance.

AEW faction the Firm cost Jon Moxley the GCW World title

As explained earlier, Moxley lost his world title after it was announced that he had penned his extension with All Elite Wrestling.

He lost the title to Deathmatch icon Nick Gage, whom AEW fans may recognize from his bloodbath against Chris Jericho last year on Dynamite. The 42-year old had wagered his career against Moxley's title reign, desperate to capture the belt he himself had originally lost to Matt Cardona.

That night may have been the last fans saw of Nick Gage in a ring had it not been for The Firm. Representing the group, Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey entered the ring to cost Mox his title, likely at the behest of MJF who had enlisted the faction at the time.

