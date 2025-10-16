Jon Moxley pulls off another despicable and heinous act on AEW Collision

AEW star Jon Moxley brutally assaulted a former champion on tonight's Collision. He and the Death Riders have time and time again failed to keep Darby Allin down. After their fierce Coffin match at All Out: Toronto, they will collide again at WrestleDream, this time in an 'I Quit' contest. The two stars have already made it clear that neither of them will quit.On tonight's go-home episode of Dynamite, Jon and Darby talked about the aspects of their upcoming contest. After trying to get into each other's heads, the Death Riders blindsided and attacked the former TNT Champion. Later on, in Collision, he approached the Purveyor of Violence, who was in the ring. He could barely walk, and despite being ambushed by the Death Riders, he kept walking.After getting in, Darby Allin laid out the AEW flag in the ring and gave Jon Moxley a last chance to pull out of the contest. The latter went on to hit the Relentless star with a Paradigm Shift onto the AEW flag.Check out the graphic tweet here.Darby Allin talks about Jon Moxley dropping him on the headThe former AEW World Champion has collided with the Relentless star multiple times throughout the years. Their matches have been violent, chaotic, brutal, and hard to watch. Both have crossed many lines while squaring off against each other.While speaking with My Mom's Basement, Darby Allin was asked about the most painful finisher he had ever received. He claimed that, although he couldn't name a specific move, he remembered being dropped on the head by Jon Moxley.“Painful finisher. Oh my god. I don’t even know. I probably… When I got dropped on my head from Moxley or something, I’d probably say that,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see who will quit at WrestleDream between the two stars.