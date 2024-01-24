Jon Moxley’s AEW return helps boost Collision ratings 

The January 20, 2024, edition of AEW Collision was held at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

This week's Collision featured stars like Jon Moxley, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Copeland.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, the installment drew an average viewership of 441,000 and was rated 0.12 among the 18-49 demographics.

Expand Tweet

The viewership, as well as ratings, are up from last week. On the January 13 edition of Collision, the show garnered 400,000 viewers and was rated 0.10 among the 18-49 demographics.

One major reason for the boost in ratings could be the return of the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. The latter defeated Shane Taylor in a hard-hitting match.

This episode also saw the return of Thunder Rosa, who wrestled her first singles match since 2022. Also, Adam Copeland faced Top Flight's Dante Martin in a stellar match in the Cope Open Challenge and won.

In the main event of the show, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

On next week's episode, Adam Copeland will face Minoru Suzuki in a first-time-ever one-on-one match. Also, House of Black will face FTR and Daniel Garcia in the Elimination Steel Cage match.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.