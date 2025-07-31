Jon Moxley's ally reveals the real reason for joining forces with Death Riders in AEW

A top wrestling star who recently made his debut in AEW as Jon Moxley's ally has finally revealed the reason why he chose to join forces with The Purveyor of Violence.NJPW star Gabe Kidd shocked the world when he made an appearance at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this past May to help Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. Since then, he has made sporadic appearances as an ally to the Moxley-led Death Riders. Most notably, Kidd was seen in action at the promotion's All In event, where he joined forces with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta to battle The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship. Kidd is currently on hiatus from in-ring competition due to a knee injury.In an interview with NJPW, Kidd finally revealed why he joined hands with Moxley and Co., stating that The One True King changed the way he thought about life.“Well, I used it [Death Rider DDT] to beat Yota Tsuji. Of course, that is homage to Jon Moxley, and you know, he is someone who has also helped me change my life in a way of realizing what’s important, and he is the true definition of a leader, and I have two very good people that I fight with in Jon Moxley and David Finlay, obviously,&quot; he said.Gabe Kidd was unlikely to proceed in a tournament outside AEW before injuryBefore he was injured, Gabe Kidd was a participant in the ongoing NJPW G1 Climax 35 tournament and, according to earlier reports, he was set to win the whole thing. However, a recent report has claimed that it wasn't the case.According to a report by Fightful Select, Kidd, who had to pull out of the tournament due to a knee injury, was unlikely to make the semi-finals of the tournament, and therefore, the overall plans of the promotion remained in place.Moreover, NJPW decided it was best to remove Kidd from the tournament altogether, as the promotion was unsure how things would turn out for the 28-year-old.