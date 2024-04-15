Jon Moxley set to face rising star in first match after IWGP World Heavyweight Title win

Jon Moxley will put his newly won title on the line against a rising star in NJPW. Ren Narita, who has been making waves in the Japanese promotion, is the challenger.

The Purveyor of Violence recently became the new IWGP World Champion after defeating Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's Windy City Riot event which took place on April 12 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

NJPW is going to hold its upcoming PPV Wrestling Dontaku 2024 in May next month. It will be a two-night event (May 4 and May 5), which will emanate from the Fukuoka Convention Center.

The Japanese pro wrestling company has announced its match card and Jon Moxley will be defending his newly won championship on night one (May 4) of the event against Ren Narita.

Matt Cardona has his eyes on Jon Moxley's IWGP World title

Following the NJPW event, Matt Cardona logged onto his official X/Twitter account to comment on Jon Moxely's title win at Windy City Riot 2024. He expressed his desire for the NJPW gold and stated he is eyeing the World title.

"I want it," Matt wrote on X.

The Indy God used to work for WWE under the ring name Zack Ryder. He spent more than a decade in the company until he was released in 2020. He recently returned to AEW on March 30, accepting Adam Copeland's open challenge for the AEW TNT Championship but was unable to defeat the champion.

Along with the Jacksonville-based promotion, the 38-year-old star also works on the independent circuits. A few of the promotions that he is currently in are National Wrestling Alliance, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and Major League Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley accepts his challenge and puts the world title on the line. But first, the new champ will have to go through Ren Narita at Wrestling Dontaku and retain his title to do so.

