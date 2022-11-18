"Jon Moxley show up at Survivor Series" - Twitter wants the AEW World Champion to make a blockbuster WWE appearance on The Shield's 10-year anniversary

The wrestling world recently reacted with predictions about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley making an appearance in WWE.
The Shield debuted on November 18, 2012, at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Moxley have gone on to become megastars in the pro wrestling business, with multiple accolades under their names.
While Reigns and Rollins are still in WWE, The Purveyor of Violence jumped ship to AEW after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. On The Shield's 10th anniversary of their debut, wrestling fans erupted with wild predictions about Jon Moxley appearing at Survivor Series 2022 to reunite with The Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins.
Below are some of the reactions to the same:
AEW star Jon Moxley recently opened up about the initial of The Shield in WWE
While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Purveyor of Violence recalled the "f**king intense" initial months of the legendary faction in WWE.
Moxley said that the trio weren't very appreciated in the locker room, but they were just focused on doing their job.
“Looking back, it was like we were kids,” Jon Moxley said. “The first few months of The Shield were f**king intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a f**k. We were going to push the pace and have good f**king matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.”
With Jon Moxley recently signing a long-term contract with AEW, the chances of a Shield reunion are pretty slim. But it sure will be interesting to see the legendary trio together at a pro wrestling show in the future.
Do you think The Shield is the greatest faction in the pro wrestling business in the last decade? What is your favorite memory of The Hounds of Justice? Let us know in the comments section below.
