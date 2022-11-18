"Jon Moxley show up at Survivor Series" - Twitter wants the AEW World Champion to make a blockbuster WWE appearance on The Shield's 10-year anniversary

The wrestling world recently reacted with predictions about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley making an appearance in WWE.

The Shield debuted on November 18, 2012, at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Moxley have gone on to become megastars in the pro wrestling business, with multiple accolades under their names.

While Reigns and Rollins are still in WWE, The Purveyor of Violence jumped ship to AEW after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. On The Shield's 10th anniversary of their debut, wrestling fans erupted with wild predictions about Jon Moxley appearing at Survivor Series 2022 to reunite with The Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins.

Below are some of the reactions to the same:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV



Yes or No? Tony Con should do the right thing and let Jon Moxley show up at #SurvivorSeries to celebrate the Shield's 10 Year AnniversaryYes or No? Tony Con should do the right thing and let Jon Moxley show up at #SurvivorSeries to celebrate the Shield's 10 Year AnniversaryYes or No?

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JobberNationTV He would not let Billy show up at the DX reunion no way is he allowing Moxley to show up at survivor series. Here is the problem. Everyone realizes AEW is not competition for WWE everyone except Tony. @JobberNationTV He would not let Billy show up at the DX reunion no way is he allowing Moxley to show up at survivor series. Here is the problem. Everyone realizes AEW is not competition for WWE everyone except Tony.

Richard Collis @RichardCollis91



Reigns is at the top of the mountain as a heel in a program, Seth Rollins is in a weird spot being a heel but doing some babyface things and Dean Ambrose coming back to do something in the ring with them just wouldn't fit with where the others are at. @JobberNationTV No.Reigns is at the top of the mountain as a heel in a program, Seth Rollins is in a weird spot being a heel but doing some babyface things and Dean Ambrose coming back to do something in the ring with them just wouldn't fit with where the others are at. @JobberNationTV No. Reigns is at the top of the mountain as a heel in a program, Seth Rollins is in a weird spot being a heel but doing some babyface things and Dean Ambrose coming back to do something in the ring with them just wouldn't fit with where the others are at.

Wrestle Thoughts @Wrestle__takes



And right at that moment we know just how much the shield would have meant to wwe :p @JobberNationTV Sure if they referred to him as Jon Moxley the all elite wrestling world champion.And right at that moment we know just how much the shield would have meant to wwe :p @JobberNationTV Sure if they referred to him as Jon Moxley the all elite wrestling world champion. And right at that moment we know just how much the shield would have meant to wwe :p

TJ @theraw_deal @JobberNationTV Yep! Roman and Seth should also show up on Dynamite in return to the show the wrestling world that “The Shield” rules. @JobberNationTV Yep! Roman and Seth should also show up on Dynamite in return to the show the wrestling world that “The Shield” rules. https://t.co/zWAqw4GCHa

C.J./Jonezy Lee @CJ02443296 @JobberNationTV If TK and Trip approve it and if Mox wants too , he should send a video out at Survivor Series, kinda like what was done the last time Cena was around @JobberNationTV If TK and Trip approve it and if Mox wants too , he should send a video out at Survivor Series, kinda like what was done the last time Cena was around

Yuki ღ (🦖8-7) @Starbxyy_ @JobberNationTV If Trips and TK are down to work out something like that, I would be so down to see how that would work. I'd love if all three members were in the wargames match somehow @JobberNationTV If Trips and TK are down to work out something like that, I would be so down to see how that would work. I'd love if all three members were in the wargames match somehow

LegendKiller2k ™⚪ @legendkiller2k8 @JobberNationTV Well it's upto WWE to talk to AEW and see if an agreement can be reached, be cool if they could reach an agreement. @JobberNationTV Well it's upto WWE to talk to AEW and see if an agreement can be reached, be cool if they could reach an agreement.

E🌎 @Lingerer760 @JobberNationTV If Jon really wanted to, he could ultimatum Tony into getting his way. "That doesn't work for Mox, brother" @JobberNationTV If Jon really wanted to, he could ultimatum Tony into getting his way. "That doesn't work for Mox, brother"

AEW star Jon Moxley recently opened up about the initial of The Shield in WWE

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Purveyor of Violence recalled the "f**king intense" initial months of the legendary faction in WWE.

Moxley said that the trio weren't very appreciated in the locker room, but they were just focused on doing their job.

“Looking back, it was like we were kids,” Jon Moxley said. “The first few months of The Shield were f**king intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a f**k. We were going to push the pace and have good f**king matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.”

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A legendary & iconic trio that shook up & changed the industry, a trio that’d achieve unreal success & greatness.



And now 10 years later they respectively rule a-top of the industry.



Rollins A DECADE ago today, The Shield made their @WWE debut.A legendary & iconic trio that shook up & changed the industry, a trio that’d achieve unreal success & greatness.And now 10 years later they respectively rule a-top of the industry. @WWE Rollins @WWE RomanReigns @JonMoxley A DECADE ago today, The Shield made their @WWE debut.A legendary & iconic trio that shook up & changed the industry, a trio that’d achieve unreal success & greatness.And now 10 years later they respectively rule a-top of the industry.@WWERollins @WWERomanReigns @JonMoxley https://t.co/OV72HJhJAS

With Jon Moxley recently signing a long-term contract with AEW, the chances of a Shield reunion are pretty slim. But it sure will be interesting to see the legendary trio together at a pro wrestling show in the future.

Do you think The Shield is the greatest faction in the pro wrestling business in the last decade? What is your favorite memory of The Hounds of Justice? Let us know in the comments section below.

