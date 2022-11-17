The Shield debuted at WWE Survivor Series on November 18, 2012.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) quickly made an impact and changed the world of sports entertainment as we know it in the process.

All three members of The Shield recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss the group's formation that happened 10 years ago this month. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talked about the formation of the group and how they realized they would be the top guys for the company early on if they put in the work.

“Early on, we found out we were going to be the guys for the company that could pull the wagon as far as we wanted if we worked hard enough,” Roman Reigns said. “If we didn’t step up, someone else would, so we’ve always done everything in our power to put ourselves in the right position.”

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling This small moment inside a sweaty gym in Florida is when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins knew they had potential together si.com/wrestling/2022… This small moment inside a sweaty gym in Florida is when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins knew they had potential together si.com/wrestling/2022…

Seth Rollins believes the last 10 years of professional wrestling would look much different without The Shield

Current WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins spoke about the group being on the same wavelength and how their mindset of a singular goal helped make the faction what it was.

“Roman was on the offense, and I was on the defense, so I knew what was going to happen,” Seth Rollins said. “Roman knew how to bring it, and he got us out of this drill. Mox and I were already on the same wavelength, and that was the moment that showed the three of us were of one mind and one goal. That allowed us to be The Shield. Without that mindset, there is no Shield, and the last ten years look a lot different.”

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley reflected upon the first few months as a group and how they weren't welcomed with open arms in the locker room initially, but that changed over time.

“Looking back, it was like we were kids,” Jon Moxley said. “The first few months of The Shield were f**king intense. It was a different time back then. We weren’t necessarily welcomed with open arms by everybody, but we didn’t give a f**k. We were going to push the pace and have good f**king matches. Before long, everybody wanted to start working with us.”

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



Seth Rollins is a WWE fan’s GUY



Jon Moxley is a pro wrestling fan’s GUY



The Shield truly have dominated the industry 🏽 Roman Reigns is the mainstream fan’s GUYSeth Rollins is a WWE fan’s GUYJon Moxley is a pro wrestling fan’s GUYThe Shield truly have dominated the industry Roman Reigns is the mainstream fan’s GUYSeth Rollins is a WWE fan’s GUYJon Moxley is a pro wrestling fan’s GUYThe Shield truly have dominated the industry ✊🏽 https://t.co/9Lh6xfeIpj

Did you realize that The Shield came together a decade ago? Can you imagine how different the world of professional wrestling would look if this faction had never existed? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on this link to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : Are you surprised that The Shield is still running professional wrestling 10 years later? Yes No 0 votes