"Imagine Roman Reigns losing to some garbage guy on the indies" - Twitterverse goes nuts after Jon Moxley surprisingly loses his world championship outside AEW

Jon Moxley might be the AEW World Champion, but the star shockingly lost the GCW World Championship after holding the belt for 399 days. Fans naturally took to Twitter, with many slamming the loss and comparing Moxley to Roman Reigns.
While a few fans might not have known about Moxley's reign as the GCW World Champion, the star was in fact the face of two promotions. Viewers not familiar with GCW might be even more confused, as it's considered an "indie promotion" and is known for its deathmatches, blood, and gore.
This past weekend, GCW held their Fight Club Night 1 event, where death-match legend Nick Gage challenged Jon Moxley for the World Championship. Notably, Moxley didn't lose the bout clean, as MJF's The Firm stable cost the Purveyor of Violence his championship.
Despite losing the belt due to interference, fans were still not happy with the fact that the face of AEW suffered a major defeat. A few also noted that Roman Reigns would not have lost in the same situation and more so had never been allowed to wrestle on the Indies.
Check out the reaction from the "Twitterverse" below:
"And nobody besides the people who watch that s**t now are going to watch because of what Moxley does or doesn't do. It doesn't bring any new fans, any new exposure, any new anything" - @JTG19753 Tweeted.
"So AEW World Champion Jon Moxley loses to the guy who couldn’t win a f***ing Deathmatch against 50 y/o Chris Jericho?" - @Desuraida Tweeted.
It likely won't be the last time Jon Moxley is compared to Roman Reigns, especially since the two share history from their time as The Shield.
Jon Moxley recently signed a five-year extension on his AEW contract
While fans might not be too impressed with Moxley and his booking, Tony Khan has thrown in even more chips behind the Purveyor of Violence. Moxley has also notably increased his standing in the AEW locker room, which was probably a defining factor in his contract extension.
According to a press release, Jon Moxley has extended his AEW contract by five years and will also mentor and coach his fellow talent:
"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after three-year anniversary show for Dynamite," Tony Khan said.
With the full support of Tony Khan at his back, Moxley's loss was likely to ensure the star parted ways with GCW for now, as was recently reported. Time will tell, but could the AEW World Champion have a bright future ahead of himself under Khan's leadership?
