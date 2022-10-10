"Imagine Roman Reigns losing to some garbage guy on the indies" - Twitterverse goes nuts after Jon Moxley surprisingly loses his world championship outside AEW

Jon Moxley might be the AEW World Champion, but the star shockingly lost the GCW World Championship after holding the belt for 399 days. Fans naturally took to Twitter, with many slamming the loss and comparing Moxley to Roman Reigns.

While a few fans might not have known about Moxley's reign as the GCW World Champion, the star was in fact the face of two promotions. Viewers not familiar with GCW might be even more confused, as it's considered an "indie promotion" and is known for its deathmatches, blood, and gore.

This past weekend, GCW held their Fight Club Night 1 event, where death-match legend Nick Gage challenged Jon Moxley for the World Championship. Notably, Moxley didn't lose the bout clean, as MJF's The Firm stable cost the Purveyor of Violence his championship.

Despite losing the belt due to interference, fans were still not happy with the fact that the face of AEW suffered a major defeat. A few also noted that Roman Reigns would not have lost in the same situation and more so had never been allowed to wrestle on the Indies.

PMIZ19 @MizerakPeter @JobberNationTV Thats is Tony Khan for you.....Never looks at the bigger picture and what did Khan get out of that ? Gage vs Jericho where they pissed off a sponsor ? @JobberNationTV Thats is Tony Khan for you.....Never looks at the bigger picture and what did Khan get out of that ? Gage vs Jericho where they pissed off a sponsor ?

Rob Miller @robmiller23 @JobberNationTV Imagine Jon Moxley having matches against his old friend and wanting to try to help with getting bit more exposure for him and that Indy company! Or just enjoying wrestling so much he does it in more than one place! Or being a fan and being able to see him there! How awful @JobberNationTV Imagine Jon Moxley having matches against his old friend and wanting to try to help with getting bit more exposure for him and that Indy company! Or just enjoying wrestling so much he does it in more than one place! Or being a fan and being able to see him there! How awful 👀

"And nobody besides the people who watch that s**t now are going to watch because of what Moxley does or doesn't do. It doesn't bring any new fans, any new exposure, any new anything" - @JTG19753 Tweeted.

Fans like @JTG19753 seemed to be very upset with Moxley's loss.

markus evans @bucknasty1889 @JobberNationTV So he loses to nick gage but is more them likely gonna bet hangman page on the next dynamite. Make it make sense @JobberNationTV So he loses to nick gage but is more them likely gonna bet hangman page on the next dynamite. Make it make sense 😂

Christopher Stingray @ChrisStingray @JobberNationTV Jon Moxley is a garbage wrestler now. It’s like he went from being in a rock band that played stadiums and arenas to go back to playing small amphitheaters and gymnasiums. AEW is pretty much an indie clown show on a major cable network. @JobberNationTV Jon Moxley is a garbage wrestler now. It’s like he went from being in a rock band that played stadiums and arenas to go back to playing small amphitheaters and gymnasiums. AEW is pretty much an indie clown show on a major cable network.

"So AEW World Champion Jon Moxley loses to the guy who couldn’t win a f***ing Deathmatch against 50 y/o Chris Jericho?" - @Desuraida Tweeted.

Users like @Desuraida pointed out that a 50 year-old Jericho could best Gage, while Moxley lost.

Terrence Gentry @terrencegentry @JobberNationTV Roman would never be allowed to wrestle on an indie show. He'd never be trusted to do anything not written for him. @JobberNationTV Roman would never be allowed to wrestle on an indie show. He'd never be trusted to do anything not written for him.

Chill Withers @AtlasReedLadd33 @JobberNationTV People will say "well, he is excluding to AEW and had to lose that belt" when the reality is that the champion of a major federation should have never been competing in,or holding the belt of, a garbage federation in the first place. @JobberNationTV People will say "well, he is excluding to AEW and had to lose that belt" when the reality is that the champion of a major federation should have never been competing in,or holding the belt of, a garbage federation in the first place.

Angel Rivera 🇵🇷🇺🇲 @AngelJRivera08 @JobberNationTV Moxley lost to a Indy garbage wrestler that was a drug addict and a bank robber. Who still takes him seriously as a world heavyweight champion at this point is just a mark. #AEW @JobberNationTV Moxley lost to a Indy garbage wrestler that was a drug addict and a bank robber. Who still takes him seriously as a world heavyweight champion at this point is just a mark. #AEW

Fundamental @woefulstuff @JobberNationTV Credibility matters. The trends are going in the right direction for WWE. They are entertaining while creating options at the same time. A lot of clever little details they are sneaking into flow of the show are paying off. @JobberNationTV Credibility matters. The trends are going in the right direction for WWE. They are entertaining while creating options at the same time. A lot of clever little details they are sneaking into flow of the show are paying off.

Slackboy101 @SlackDragon101 @JobberNationTV This is why Mox is better then Roman, he actually puts people over rather then burying them in the eyes of the fans @JobberNationTV This is why Mox is better then Roman, he actually puts people over rather then burying them in the eyes of the fans

It likely won't be the last time Jon Moxley is compared to Roman Reigns, especially since the two share history from their time as The Shield.

Jon Moxley recently signed a five-year extension on his AEW contract

While fans might not be too impressed with Moxley and his booking, Tony Khan has thrown in even more chips behind the Purveyor of Violence. Moxley has also notably increased his standing in the AEW locker room, which was probably a defining factor in his contract extension.

According to a press release, Jon Moxley has extended his AEW contract by five years and will also mentor and coach his fellow talent:

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after three-year anniversary show for Dynamite," Tony Khan said.

With the full support of Tony Khan at his back, Moxley's loss was likely to ensure the star parted ways with GCW for now, as was recently reported. Time will tell, but could the AEW World Champion have a bright future ahead of himself under Khan's leadership?

