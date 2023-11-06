Jon Moxley to wrestle for a brand new championship at major show next year

Jon Moxley has been a major player for AEW since parting ways with WWE. During his tenure in the Tony Khan-led company, he has won numerous titles, and he may be on the verge of adding another piece of gold to his already illustrious résumé. This time, a brand new title is on the line.

NJPW Chairperson Naoki Sugabayashi confirmed that a new championship would be introduced to the promotion, following an angle in which Bullet Club leader David Finlay demolished a title belt.

Will Ospreay rebranded the United States Heavyweight Championship as the UK Championship after defeating Kenny Omega for the title at Forbidden Door earlier this year.

The Aerial Assassin recently challenged Finlay and Moxley to a three-way match at Wrestle Kingdom 18, which Sugabayashi has since made official.

If Jon Moxley emerges victorious, this will mark his third reign with an NJPW championship, having previously won the US Heavyweight Title on two occasions.

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy II is now official

Before he gets a chance to claim NJPW gold, Jon Moxley has set his sights on once again winning the AEW International Championship. He recently challenged Orange Cassidy to a rematch of their All Out encounter. The Blackpool combat club member captured the coveted title from Cassidy at the pay-per-view.

Moxley's run with AEW's workhorse belt was short-lived, as he dropped the title to Rey Fénix not long after winning it. Fénix, in turn, also had a short reign, losing the championship to Orange Cassidy less than a month later.

After Cassidy's lengthy spell with the championship, it has been quite unusual to see the title bounce around this much. But it seems as though Tony Khan is once again in a position to rerun the well-received Moxley vs. Cassidy match from All Out, and if their previous bout is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat come Full Gear.

