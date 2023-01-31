"Just like me, he's so passionate" - AEW star thinks Sami Zayn should main event WWE WrestleMania 39

Dax Harwood has praised Sami Zayn and believes that he could headline WrestleMania 39.

At the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Zayn betrayed The Bloodline before being brutally attacked by Roman Reigns and his group.

Speaking on FTR with Dax, Harwood backed Zayn and his in-ring talent. He claimed that the now-former Honorary Uce has what it takes to succeed.

"Just like me, he's so passionate. So, I think he's finally been given the opportunity to do what he's always been able to do. That's above talent is the opportunity, as long as you get the opportunity, man. And you believe in yourself and you've got the talents to do it, you could do it and if he wants to main event WrestleMania make these people believe, if there's one person in this world, who could do that, it's him," said Dax Harwood. [2:14 - 2:40]

Dax Harwood spoke about his issues with Sami Zayn

Dax Harwood initially wasn't a fan of Sami Zayn. Speaking on the same edition of FTR with Dax, the AEW star recalled an incident that occurred with the WWE star.

Harwood mentioned how he wasn't impressed by Zayn's attitude towards him by saying the following:

"I did not like him [Sami Zayn] when I first met him, we had our tryout together in June of 2012 and I told him this story but some issues happened. We were in a hotel together and cops came and started knocking on our doors and he and I, almost simultaneously, opened the door at the same time and he said, 'You know where this guy is' and I said, 'No, I don't know where this guy is'. 'Well, you need to find out where he is and he slammed the door'. And I'm like, 'This motherfu**er', what I mean? You don't tell me what to do, I don't care if you've been Ring of Honor Champion or whatever."

Sami Zayn is now set to face Roman Reigns in a clash that is likely to take place in Montreal at Elimination Chamber.

