  • "Just Retire," "Hope He Doesn't Quit" - Fans React After Eddie Kingston Makes a Huge Revelation Amid Lengthy AEW Hiatus

"Just Retire," "Hope He Doesn't Quit" - Fans React After Eddie Kingston Makes a Huge Revelation Amid Lengthy AEW Hiatus

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 06, 2025 09:20 GMT
Tony Khan (left) and Eddie Kingston (right) (Images via AEW YouTube and Kingston
Tony Khan (left) and Eddie Kingston (right) (Images via AEW on YouTube and Kingston's Instagram Story)

AEW star Eddie Kingston joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2020. At one point, he was holding three titles simultaneously: the AEW Continental Championship, the ROH World Championship, and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe leg injury last year and is currently out of action.

Eddie Kingston has reportedly made a full recovery and has begun training for his in-ring return. In a recent appearance on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube Channel, The Mad King opened up about his struggle with anxiety. Kingston said that he was worried about whether he would be able to keep up with the current crop of All Elite Wrestling talent, who are extraordinary in the ring.

"I’m watching AEW and I’m seeing all this great sh*t that these guys are doing in the ring. And then, like an emotional b*tch—sometimes it happens—I tweet out, like, ‘What the f*ck am I gonna do when I come back?’ Because I’m thinking to myself, ‘How am I gonna fight these dudes’—people can say whatever they want about wrestling—but my mental is, ‘How am I gonna fight these dudes when they’re this good and I wasn’t even that good to begin with?’"
In response to Kingston's statement, many fans came to his support. Most are eager to see him back in the squared circle and win titles. However, a few want him gone.

You can view their reactions below.

Fans react to The Mad King&#039;s recent statement (Images via Drainmaker&#039;s X handle)
Fans react to The Mad King's recent statement (Images via Drainmaker's X handle)
Eddie Kingston does not intend to retire

In the above appearance on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube Channel, Kingston said that he does not want to retire. However, the thought of hanging up his wrestling boots came to his mind once in a while when he was undergoing physical therapy.

"I don’t want to f***ing retire. I don’t. But during that four or five months of doing PT once in a while—‘cause my insurance are not doing it at all for weeks—I just sat in my own sh*t thinking like, ‘Yeah, man, f*ck. Well, I had fun. I did the G1. But I wanted to do more, but ah, f**k it.’ So I’m making excuses for why it’s okay to quit."
Eddie Kingston is truly missed by All Elite Wrestling fans. They want The Mad King to make a comeback this year. However, only time will tell what the future holds for him.

Debangshu Nath

