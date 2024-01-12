"Karma is purring in my lap" - CJ Perry (fka Lana) provides latest health update

AEW star CJ Perry may have shocked everyone at the Worlds End pay-per-view, but those actions also came at a price following her recent health update.

Perry made a surprise return at the Worlds End PPV following a health scare. She represented her former client, Andrade El Idolo, in a match against her husband, Miro. However, the ending saw Perry betraying the former WWE United States Champion, costing him the bout in what turned out to be El Idolo's final match for Tony Khan's company.

Her actions have become the talk of the wrestling world following that. However, the betrayal earned her another trip to the hospital after recently being discharged from her treatment for a finger infection.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram to make the announcement, giving a new health update and stating that karma did hit her hard for berating Andrade, with a second surgery to her finger in the pipeline.

"Karma is purring in my lap …. But worth it to make sure @andradealmas was sent off properly at #AEWWorldsEnd @aew. Second surgery next week. Draining mersa daily. Flesh and scabs cut out of my finger again today. Antibiotics again. Possible full blown second surgery next week 🥹😭🙏🏼 but I would risk it all again for my ex clients, future clients and current clients."

CJ Perry is open to managing other top stars of the AEW roster

Right before she found herself on the sidelines once again, CJ Perry expressed her desire to expand her resume of All Elite clients. She showed interest in two men who set to face each other in a high-stakes title match on next week's Dynamite, HOOK, and current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

The Hot and Flexible one addressed it on X, stating that she would love to manage either man once she heals up and returns to AEW programming.

Expand Tweet

For now, Perry should focus on getting better and be more careful with her health going forward.

Sportskeeda wishes CJ Perry a speedy recovery.

Who would like to see Perry manage in the future? Sound off in the comments!

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here