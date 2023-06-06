Kazuchika Okada says he's never "really taken in" Bryan Danielson's work in WWE or AEW; calls his shot ahead of Forbidden Door

AEW star Bryan Danielson has established himself as one of the best pro wrestlers in the American industry and is set to face one of Japan's greatest, Kazuchika Okada. In light of the upcoming bout, The Rainmaker expressed his opinion on his opponent.

After The Blackpool Combat Club's recent bout at NJPW Dominion 6.4, Danielson was revealed to be in attendance and had an announcement for fans. The AEW star then called out Kazuchika Okada, challenging him to a match at Forbidden Door II.

During a recent online presentation by NJPW, Okada shared his thoughts on The American Dragon in light of their upcoming clash.

"Well, to be honest… I haven’t really taken in Bryan’s work in AEW or WWE. So, I’m not sure I can say with certainty exactly the kind of wrestler he is. But that’s why I’m looking forward to this. I know that he isn’t the tallest guy, isn’t the biggest either, but he’s been able to be a big star in those companies, and be right at the top as a champion. So that shows how good he is in the ring, and how much charisma he has to boot." [05:45 onward]

Check out the full interview below:

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, Bryan Danielson has now secured a lot more creative control in AEW and in his own words, is a "key part of creative." Due to this, could this dream match be something The American Dragon booked and set up himself?

Okada also noted that Bryan Danielson's AEW and WWE runs had reached Japanese fans

Matt Hardy recently praise his colleague and peer and notably touched on his new role in creative. The veteran also detailed that he'll be "very beneficial" in the backstage atmosphere.

Continuing in the same interview, Kazuchika Okada remarked on how the Japanese audience is aware of Danielson but insisted he'll still get the win.

"In Osaka Jo Hall, there were those ‘yes’ chants that showed how far his name has traveled. Fans who don’t watch American wrestling still know who he is, and that says a lot. Because of that, I’m looking forward to facing him. And I look forward to getting the win." [06:29 onward]

Forbidden Door II will take place on June 25, 2023, making the clash between The Rainmaker and The American Dragon only a few weeks away. Who will come out on top? Fans will simply have to wait and see.

